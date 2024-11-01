Primo Artists Will Represent Conductor James Gaffigan For Exclusive Worldwide Management

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Primo Artists expands its representation of James Gaffigan from North and South American Management to Exclusive Worldwide Management, effective immediately. The agency will become his General Management and will manage his Social Media and Publicity worldwide, providing him with its trademark holistic approach to artist representation.

Gaffigan was signed to Primo Artists' roster in April 2020 for North and South American Management. In January 2021, Primo took over management of his Social Media, and with the launch of the agency's Public Relations roster in May 2022, management of his Publicity.

Primo Artists Founder Charlotte Lee says: “We are overjoyed to expand our work for James Gaffigan on a global level in every facet of his career. James's talent and his approach to working with orchestras and opera houses are unmatched. We can't wait for what is to come.”

James Gaffigan says: “From the time my collaboration with Primo began for North and South America in 2020, I felt that I gained an immediate extension of my family. Charlotte has a gift for choosing great artists to work with and extraordinary individuals for Team Primo. They've got knowledge, instinct, guts and sensitivity. I feel very lucky to entrust my career and all artistic endeavors around the world to Primo and look forward to our future together.”

James Gaffigan holds the rare distinction of leading two top European opera houses: Komische Oper Berlin, where he is serving his second season as General Music Director, and Palau de les Arts Reina Sofía, home to the Orquestra de la Comunitat Valenciana, where he is now in his fourth season as Music Director. Additionally, he is Music Director of the Verbier Festival Junior Orchestra and previously served as Principal Guest Conductor of both the Netherlands Radio Philharmonic Orchestra and Trondheim Symphony Orchestra & Opera, as well as Chief Conductor of the Luzerner Sinfonieorchester.

Known worldwide for his equal prowess as a conductor of symphony orchestras and opera, Gaffigan enjoys regular appearances with the Symphonieorchester des Bayerischen Rundfunks, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, National Symphony Orchestra and San Francisco Symphony. In addition to returning to these orchestras in 2024/25, he makes guest appearances this season with NDR Elbphilharmonie Orchestra, Luzerner Sinfonieorchester and Houston Grand Opera.

In Europe, Gaffigan has led the London Symphony Orchestra, Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra, Orchestre de Paris, Wiener Symphoniker, Münchner Philharmoniker, Deutsches Symphonie Orchester Berlin, Staatskapelle Berlin and Czech Philharmonic, amongst others. In North America, appearances include the New York Philharmonic, Boston Symphony Orchestra, The Cleveland Orchestra, The Philadelphia Orchestra, Los Angeles Philharmonic and Aspen Music Festival.

A regular at the Metropolitan Opera, Bayerische Staatsoper and Opéra National de Paris, Gaffigan returns to Santa Fe Opera in 2025 for a production of Die Walküre following the company's first Wagner production of Tristan und Isolde which he led in 2022.

Photo Credit: Mikel Ponce

