Pierrot Chamber Music Festival Announces Concert Series For 41st Summer Season at Adelphi University Performing Arts Center

The Pierrot Chamber Music Festival will celebrate its 41st Summer Season this July with a series of concerts on July 12, 15, 20, 21 and 22 at 8 PM each evening at the Adelphi University Performing Arts Center, 1 South Avenue in Garden City, New York. The Festival concerts series is presented in conjunction with the Adelphi University Performing Arts Center and Department of Music.

Festival Alumni will present a concert on Tuesday, July 12. The Pierrot Consort will present a chamber music concert on Friday, July 15. Festival participants will present chamber music concerts on Wednesday, July 20 and Thursday, July 21 and the afternoon of Friday, July 22 at 4 PM. A final concert with the Festival Chamber Orchestra and all Festival participants will be presented on the evening of Friday, July 22.

The Pierrot Chamber Music Festival is an intensive, two-week program that focuses on the study and the performance of the standard and new chamber music repertoire. The Festival Concert Series has performances this July at Adelphi University Performing Arts Center featuring The Pierrot Consort with special guests and festival participants. Concerts during the first week of the Festival at July 12 and July 15. The final concerts of the Festival July 20 through July 22 will feature Festival participants in performances of chamber music and in the Precollege Chamber Orchestra and the Festival Chamber Orchestra. Further information may be found through the Pierrot Chamber Music Festival's website at: www.pierrotchambermusicfestival.com.

The Pierrot Consort, the faculty ensemble at the Pierrot Chamber Music Festival, has been called "A cohesive ensemble with real affinity for the music...consistently interesting..." by Newsday. The ensemble includes: Susan Deaver, flute; Dale Stuckenbruck, violin; Veronica Salas, viola; Maureen Hynes, cello and Heawon Kim, piano. The Pierrot Consort has performed at Merkin Concert Hall, Weill Recital Hall, the Kennedy Center, the Bartok Society at Saranac Lake, the Bruce Museum in Greenwich, Conn., BOCES, the Stockbridge Chamber Concerts in Great Barrington, Mass., the St. Paul Chapel Series at Columbia University and the Islip Arts Council. The artist members of the ensemble, Susan Deaver, flute; Dale Stuckenbruck, violin; Veronica Salas, viola; Maureen Hynes, cello; and Heawon Kim, piano, are actively involved in the musical life of New York City and have a commitment to the cultural enrichment of Long Island. Visit them at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2183534®id=177&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pierrotchambermusicfestival.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/welcome-1.

Detailed concert schedule is:

Tuesday, July 12 at 8 PM - Festival Alumni Evening

Selected Festival Alumni will present an evening of chamber music, starting at 8 p.m., Adelphi University Performing Arts Center: $15; seniors and students, $10. Further information and tickets at www.pierrotchambermusicfestival.com.

Friday, July 15 at 8 PM - The Pierrot Consort

Adelphi University Performing Arts Center; The Pierrot Consort, the faculty ensemble at the Pierrot Chamber Music Festival will be joined by guest artist Bradley Bosenbeck, violin. The performance will include: Lili Boulanger: "D'un matin de printemps" for violin, cello and piano; Howard Blake: Quintet for Flute & Strings; Jennifer Higdon: Pale Yellow for violin, cello and piano; and Robert Schumann Piano Quartet in E-flat Major. The July 15th concert is co-sponsored by the Long Island Violin Shop. $20; seniors and students, $10. Further information and tickets at www.pierrotchambermusicfestival.com.

Wednesday, July 20 at 8 PM - Participants Chamber Music Evening

Adelphi University Performing Arts Center. $15; seniors and students, $10. Further information and tickets at www.pierrotchambermusicfestival.com.

Thursday, July 21 at 8 PM - Participants Chamber Music Evening

Adelphi University Performing Arts Center. $15; seniors and students, $10. Further information and tickets at www.pierrotchambermusicfestival.com.

Friday, July 22 at 4 PM - Participants Chamber Music & Precollege Chamber Orchestra

Adelphi University Performing Arts Center. Selected ensembles from the Festival and the Precollege Chamber Orchestra, conducted by Douglas Aliano, will perform an afternoon concert of chamber ensemble and chamber orchestra. Suggested contribution: $10. Further information and tickets at www.pierrotchambermusicfestival.com.

Friday, July 22 at 8 PM - Festival Chamber Orchestra Concert & Festival Participants

ORCHESTRAL MUSIC FOR A SUMMER EVENING

Music by C.P.E. Bach, Haydn and Dvorak by the Festival Chamber Orchestra, with Susan Deaver, conductor. In addition, a performance by the Precollege Chamber Orchestra with conductor Douglas Aliano and a final piece featuring all Festival Participants. $15; seniors and students, $10. Further information and tickets at www.pierrotchambermusicfestival.com.

Program and performing artists subject to change.

For more about the Pierrot Chamber Music Festival and The Pierrot Consort please visit the Festival's website at www.pierrotchambermusicfestival.com .

About Adelphi University

Adelphi University is a highly awarded, nationally ranked, powerfully connected doctoral research university offering exceptional liberal arts and sciences programs and professional training with particular strength in its Core Four-Arts and Humanities, STEM and Social Sciences, the Business and Education Professions, and Health and Wellness. Adelphi is dedicated to transforming students' lives through small classes, hands-on learning, and innovative ways to support student success. Founded in Brooklyn in 1896, Adelphi is Long Island's oldest private coeducational university. Today Adelphi serves more than 8,100 students at its beautiful main campus in Garden City, New York and at dynamic learning hubs in Manhattan, the Hudson Valley and Suffolk County, and online.

