Pianist Katya Grineva Will Perform Annual Holiday Carnegie Hall Concert in December

Acclaimed pianist Katya Grineva will return to Carnegie Hall for her “A Classical Holiday” concert for one night only, Friday, December 27, at 8:00 p.m. Celebrating her 22nd Stern Auditorium appearance, Katya has performed at the venue more than any other female artist. In what has become a seasonal tradition for local New York City families and tourists alike, Katya's festive concert is a highlight of the holiday season.

Performing works from her holiday album A Classical Holiday, Katya showcases new arrangements of Christmas classics including The Nutcracker, My Favorite Things, and more. Drawn to spirituality and mysticism, Katya's poetic style brings a different ethereal dimension to this holiday concert. This year's program includes: Oh Glittering Starlight by Von Bingen, En Mer by Augusta Holmes, the rarely played Liszt Legendes, and more.

As part of her long-standing commitment to bringing classical music to underserved children, Katya's non-profit organization, KATYA CONCERTS FOR KIDS, will welcome 200+ children from Harlem and the Bronx to the Carnegie Hall concert as her guest.

About Katya Grineva

Born in Moscow, Katya began studying piano at the age of six, attending the Moscow Music School. She went on to the Moscow High School of Music under the aegis of the prestigious Moscow Conservatory, where she studied with Professor Pavel Messner. In New York, she was awarded a scholarship to immediately enter the Mannes School of Music graduate program, studying with Nina Svetlanova, followed by private coaching with Vladja Mashke, who played a key role in the young pianist's development. Katya made her American debut in 1993 with the Baltimore Symphony. In 1998, she made her Carnegie Hall debut. In 2006, Katya was chosen to exclusively perform and record the world premieres of piano sonatas by romantic Viennese composer Marcel Tyberg. In 2023, she had the distinct honor of opening the new Field Arts & Events Hall in Port Angeles, Washington.

Her philanthropic work garnered her accolades, including being the recipient of the Gusi Peace Prize from Philippine President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, and Outstanding Women Award from Ercolano, Italy. She has been awarded the honorable title of Steinway Artist, a special honor from the New York State Shields, and recognition from the government of Guam for her special achievements. She has released nine CDs, the latest one being The Complete Chopin Nocturnes.

Katya splits her time between New York City and Woodstock where she has hosted over 400+ virtual recitals and 75+ in-person house concerts. For more information, visit katyagrineva.com.

