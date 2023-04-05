Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Pianist Jeeyoon Kim to Perform at Carnegie Hall This Summer

The program includes Chopin's Andante spianato et grande polonaise brillante in E-flat major, Op. 22 and a sparkling work by the late Ukrainian composer, and more.

Apr. 05, 2023  
Award-winning classical Pianist Jeeyoon Kim returns to Carnegie Hall's Weill Recital Hall on June 7, 2023 at 8 pm with her new performance project 시음 /si-úm/ (pronounced shee-oom). The project is part of an album of the same title (more information here); its name a blend of the words poetry and music in Korean. Jeeyoon debuted 시음 /si-úm/ in San Diego, and the Carnegie Hall performance is part of a 30-city tour across the United States this season.

The program includes Chopin's Andante spianato et grande polonaise brillante in E-flat major, Op. 22 and a sparkling work by the late Ukrainian composer, Nikolai Kapustin. Other works on the program include Romantic and Baroque classics from Debussy, Rachmaninoff, Handel, and Scarlatti.

About the program, Jeeyoon says: "As a pianist, one of my most rewarding moments is when I feel that I am deeply connected with listeners in the very moment of sharing music. My mission is to create a bridge between audiences and me as a performer, so they get to have a chance to discover the magic of music. I can't think of a better way of spending my life. To me, music is poetic and poetry is music to my ear."

In search of that special connection between music and words, Jeeyoon collaborated with established poets and writers for this project, including South Korea's Tae-Joo Na (나태주), the former world champion surfer and author Shaun Tomson, the president of Poetry & Art San Diego Michael Klam, and Rudy Francisco. Additionally, an extensive program booklet will include black and white photographs by Allen T. Brown that pair with the program and poems.

The performance is at Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall (154 West 57th Street) on June 7, 2023 at 8:00 pm. Tickets are $40 general admission, and are available at CarnegieHall.org | CarnegieCharge 212-247-7800 | Box Office at 57th and Seventh.

Biography


Jeeyoon Kim began studying the piano when she was just four years old, and her love of music and the piano propelled her through her undergraduate studies in piano performance in her native Korea. After moving to the U.S., she graduated with distinction with a Master's Degree and a Doctorate Degree in Piano Performance with a full scholarship from Indiana University's renowned Jacob School of Music.

Jeeyoon has inspired a dedicated and passionate fan base by defying conventional wisdom and expanding on the traditional classical concert experience. She is an art activist, educator, podcaster, award-winning performer, and author of "Whenever You're Ready."

Performance Details:

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 8:00 pm

Pianist Jeeyoon Kim
시음 /si-úm/

Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall
(154 West 57th Street, New York, NY)

Tickets are $40, and are available at CarnegieHall.org | CarnegieCharge 212-247-7800 | Box Office at 57th and Seventh.

PROGRAM
Debussy La Plus que lente
Scarlatti Sonata in E major, K.380
Scarlatti Sonata in D minor, K.1 (L. 366)
Handel Chaconne in G major, HWV 435
Rachmaninoff Vocalise
Rachmaninoff Etude in E-flat minor, Op. 39, No. 5
Debussy Reflets dans l'eau (Reflections in the water)
Debussy Doctor Gradus ad Parnassum (Steps to Parnassus)
Kapustin Concert Etude, Op. 40, No. 6, "Pastoral"
Chopin Andante spianato et grande polonaise brillante in E-flat major, Op. 22

With poetry by Tae-Joo Na (나태주), Shaun Tomson, Michael Klam and Rudy Francisco.




