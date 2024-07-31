Pianist-Composer Michael Stephen Brown To Participate In Music In The Vineyards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The internationally lauded American pianist and composer Michael Stephen Brown is invited to return to the 30th Music in the Vineyard Festival in Northern California, August 15 - 18, 2024.

On Thursday evening August 15, 2024, 7 p.m. PDT, Mr. Brown will appear with his long-time collaborator, cellist Nicholas Canellakis, in a concert at Jarvis Conservatory (1711 Main St, Napa, CA 94559). This concert will feature two compositions by Mr. Brown: Breakup Etude for the Right Hand Alone for piano and actor, and Spinning Song (2024), which was just premiered in May 2024. There will also be a showcase of two of Mr. Canellakis' short films. The full program follows:

Nick Canellakis My New Cello (2023), film and original score

Camille Saint-Saëns Romance for cello and piano, op. 36

Nick Canellakis Romance à GF

Video Prelude

Michael Stephen Brown Breakup Etude for the Right Hand Alone (2020), for piano and actor

Michael Stephen Brown Spinning Song

Nick Canellakis Self Portrait (2013), silent film plus live cello-piano score

Sergei Rachmaninoff Andante from Sonata for Cello and Piano, op. 19

George Gershwin Three Preludes (arr. Canellakis)

Video Prelude

Don Ellis Bulgarian Bulge (arr. Canellakis)

Mr. Brown will join the Pacific Quartet in a concert on Sunday afternoon, August 18, 2024, at 5 p.m. PDT at Markham Vineyards (2812 St Helena Hwy North, St Helena, CA 94574). Entitled "Viennese Romantics," this concert will showcase works by Brahms, Korngold, Fanny Mendelssohn Hensel, and Clara Schumann. Here is the full program:

Johannes Brahms Scherzo from "FAE" Sonata

Clara Schumann Romances, op. 22

Fanny Mendelssohn Hensel String Quartet in E flat major, H.277

Erich Wolfgang Korngold Piano Quintet, in E major, op.15

The Pacific Quartet consists of Simin Ganatra, violin, Austin Hartman, violin, Mark Holloway, viola, and Brandon Vamos, cello. Musicians also featured in this concert are violinist David Kim, Cindy Wu, and Chili Eckman; and violist Pei-Ling Lin

For the concert on August 15, general admission from $25, and student tickets of $10 are available on the event page. For the "Viennese Romantics" program on August 18, admission is $85 and tickets are available on the concert page. For more information, please visit pianist Michael Stephen Brown's website.

Praised for his "fearless performances," and called "one of the leading figures in the current renaissance of performer-composers" by The New York Times, pianist and composer Michael Stephen Brown has also been singled out for his "exceptionally beautiful" compositions by The Washington Post.

A frequent performer of the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Mr. Brown, whose artistry is shaped by his creative voice as a pianist and composer, was featured by the Society this season with a solo recital at Alice Tully Hall.

