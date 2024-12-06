Photos: Palm Beach Symphony Hosts MUSIC, MAESTROS & MASTERS on FAU Campus

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A star-studded list of acclaimed experts in music, science, health and athletics came together for Palm Beach Symphony’s annual Music, Maestros & Masters at the Elinor Bernon Rosenthal Lifelong Learning Complex at Florida Atlantic University (FAU), located at 5353 Parkside Drive in Jupiter. See photos from the event.

Guests were captivated by a fascinating interactive panel discussion on how the arts and music fuel the body, mind and soul. The evening featured vignette musical performances by FAU faculty and Palm Beach Symphony musicians.

Palm Beach Symphony’s Guest Conductor, Matt Cooperman, served as Moderator for the evening. The incredible panel of speakers included Maestro Gerard Schwarz, Music Director of Palm Beach Symphony; Dr. Mitchell Hutchings, Director of FAU Opera Theatre and Founder of FAU Opera in Italy; Lucas Sanchez, Principal Timpani for Palm Beach Symphony and Florida Grand Opera; Dr. Kathleen Davenport, Orthopedic Specialist from Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS); Dr. Irena Kofman, FAU Director of Keyboard Studies; and Heather Young, the head coach of the women’s golf team at FAU.

“We have hosted this really popular enlightening, educational and entertaining discussion for a few years now,” said Palm Beach Symphony CEO David McClymont. “It is a fascinating conversation about the intersection of health, wellness and the arts and we look forward to presenting this again next season."

Photo Credit: IndieHouse Films

Dr. Irena Kofman, Dr. Mitchell Hutchings

Dr. Irena Kofman

Dr. Kathleen L. Davenport

Lucas Sanchez

Heather Young

Heather Young

Heather Young, Head Coach Women's Golf FAU; Lucas Sanchez, Principal Timpani, Palm Beach Symphony; Maestro Gerard Schwarz, Music Director, Palm Beach Symphony; David McClymont, CEO, Palm Beach Symphony; Matt Cooperman, Event Moderator, Guest Conductor Palm Beach Symphony; Dr. Irena Kofman, Dir. Keyboard Studies FAU, Faculty Cremona Music Academy, Italy, Fulbright Senior Scholar; Dr. Mitchell Hutchings, Dir. FAU Opera Theater, Founder FAU Opera in Italy; Dr. Kathleen L. Davenport, HSS Performing Arts, Sports and Dance Medicine; and Tara McCoy, HSS Florida CEO

