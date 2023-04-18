Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Pascal Le Boeuf Awarded 2023 Guggenheim Fellowship In Music Composition﻿  ​   

He is among 10 individuals to win the prestigious fellowship in the Music Composition category.

Apr. 18, 2023  
Pascal Le Boeuf, an accomplished and incredibly versatile composer, pianist, and electronic artist, is among 171 recipients of the 2023 Guggenheim Fellowship, which this year honors the achievements and "exceptional promise" of writers, scholars and artists across 48 fields. Le Boeuf, who recently received his second GRAMMY nomination for his piece "Snapshots" (for bass clarinet, cello, and piano) is among 10 individuals to win the prestigious fellowship in the Music Composition category. Past Music Composition Fellows have included Aaron Copland, Geri Allen, Meredith Monk, Charles Mingus, Wayne Shorter, Miguel Zenon, Joan Tower, Thelonious Monk, Gil Evans, Jennifer Higdon, Rudresh Mahanthappa, and many others.

Initially funded in 1925, the Guggenheim Foundation seeks to assist a diversity of scholars and artists to engage in research and creation "under the freest possible conditions." With the support of the fellowship, Le Boeuf shares his excitement to "create new orchestra music in a production-based environment" and to engage with "improvisers, notation-based musicians, and recent studio technologies to recast the modern orchestra in a new form."

Over the course of two decades Le Boeuf has made a powerful mark across the worlds of jazz, improvised music, contemporary classical music, and indie-rock, building an accomplished roster of collaborators along with a unique set of ongoing projects. He played as support for D'Angelo's Black Messiah Tour, released Pascal's Triangle, a dynamic trio album featuring the powerful duo of bassist Linda May Han Oh and drummer Justin Brown, and co-leads the eclectic Le Boeuf Brothers Quintet, lauded by the New York Times for "clearing their own path."

His equally ambitious compositional endeavors include his recent "Triple Concerto" which features Barbora Kolářová and the percussionists of Arx Duo along with a full orchestra. In 2024 he is set to release "Are We Dreaming the Same Dream?" a piece for the Akropolis Reed Quintet, drummer Christian Euman and Le Boeuf himself on piano. The San Francisco Chronicle praised his work for displaying "an impressive level of sophistication. Textured harmonies and shifting time signatures are handled with aplomb."

As a Guggenheim Fellow, Le Boeuf is dedicated to reimagining the role of the orchestra in contemporary music, pushing the boundaries of a classic instrumentation and centering production as a compositional tool. He believes "there are many creative choices that transcend page and performance" and that "every stage of the production process is a part of composing the music."

Though Le Boeuf sees the modern orchestra as a "gold standard in contemporary music [that] will continue to be so in the future," he believes it is "intimidating, financially inaccessible, and...difficult to approach creatively" for many living composers. Through a set of new production-based orchestra compositions and recordings supported by the fellowship, Le Boeuf hopes to "create a blueprint" that will give more creative musicians access to writing for orchestra.

As a composer, producer, improviser, and performer in myriad settings, it is unlikely Pascal Le Boeuf will be slowing down anytime soon. His newest album with Le Boeuf Brothers, the quietly compelling HUSH, will be available April 21st, 2023.



Malek Jandali Concertos To Be Released By Cedille Records On May 12 Photo
'Malek Jandali Concertos' To Be Released By Cedille Records On May 12
Cedille Records releases Malek Jandali Concertos, an album featuring violin and clarinet concertos by the Syrian American composer Malek Jandali, who has been praised for writing “heart-rending melodies, lush orchestration, clever transitions and creative textures'' (American Record Guide). The album, to be released on May 12, 2023, comprises world premiere recordings of Jandali's Concerto for Violin and Orchestra with Rachel Barton Pine and Concerto for Clarinet and Orchestra with Anthony McGill, performed by the ORF Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra led by Marin Alsop, a champion of the composer's music.  
Live Music Now Scotland And Skye Chamber Music Continue Collaboration With Skye Residency Photo
Live Music Now Scotland And Skye Chamber Music Continue Collaboration With Skye Residency For Young Professional Harpist
Live Music Now Scotland has announced the next stage in its ongoing collaboration with Skye Chamber Music: a nine day residency for Sophie Rocks, a classical harpist who will be honing her musical acumen on the picturesque island, as well as giving back to the community through a tour of performances at community hubs such as schools and care homes. Sophie's residency on the island will include participatory performances at Broadford and Portree primary schools and Home Farm Care Home, with outreach activity on the neighbouring island of Raasay in the pipeline. 
Ellen Taaffe Zwilich Concerto For Clarinet & Chamber Orchestra Recording Inducted Into Photo
Ellen Taaffe Zwilich Concerto For Clarinet & Chamber Orchestra Recording Inducted Into The National Recording Registry
A 2012 Delos recording of Ellen Taaffe Zwilich's Concerto for Clarinet and Chamber Orchestra performed by David Shifrin and the Northwest Chamber Orchestra has been inducted into the National Recording Registry by the Library of Congress.
Fresh Squeezed Opera To Present The World Premiere THE ARTWORK OF THE FUTURE A New Opera B Photo
Fresh Squeezed Opera To Present The World Premiere THE ARTWORK OF THE FUTURE A New Opera By Eric Moe And Rob Handel, May 13-19
A new opera by composer Eric Moe and librettist Rob Handel, The Artwork of the Future, will have its world premiere in a production by Fresh Squeezed Opera in five performances at HERE Performing Arts Center in SoHo on May 13, 14, 16, 18, and 19, 2023. The 70-minute work, scored for four singers and instrumental septet, is a lighthearted science-fiction opera that looks at the purpose of art in challenging times through the lens of comedy.

