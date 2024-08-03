Pasadena Chorale's Middle School Choir Will Hold Open Auditions On August 20th

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Pasadena Chorale has announced that its middle school choir, the High Notes, will hold open auditions for its second season on Tuesday, August 20th, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Altadena Community Church. Auditions are open to students with soprano and alto voices in grades 6-8 from the Pasadena area.

“The High Notes is a wonderful community of young singers,” said High Notes Director Jeffrey Bernstein. “I love seeing 30 students from eight different schools come together every week, and our audiences love their sound. We aim to engage and inspire them and foster a lifelong love of choral singing. We are literally giving voice to young people.”



A vibrant choral group dedicated to nurturing a love of singing among Pasadena's middle school students, the High Notes concluded a phenomenal inaugural year on May 19, 2024 with a solo concert titled SpringSing at Altadena Community Church. The group also had the privilege of performing alongside the Pasadena Chorale and Los Angeles Daiku in a stirring rendition of Beethoven's Ninth Symphony in January.



The young ensemble is excited to continue this collaborative spirit into the 2024-2025 season. They will once again join the Pasadena Chorale and L.A. Daiku, this time for Carmina Burana on November 16, 2024. The High Notes will also perform alongside the Pasadena Chorale in Shawn Kirchner's The Light of Hope Returning on December 4, 2024, and will showcase their talents in a performance at Scripps College and in another solo concert in Spring 2025.



Under the guidance of esteemed director, Jeffrey Bernstein, founder of the Pasadena Chorale, the High Notes will continue to explore a diverse repertoire, encompassing everything from classical masterpieces to contemporary melodies. In addition to mastering enchanting harmonies, participants will receive comprehensive training in vocal technique, music theory, ensemble singing, and stage presence, laying a strong foundation for their musical journey and personal development.



The High Notes rehearses for 75 minutes every Monday from September through May. This free program offers an exceptional opportunity for young singers with a passion for choral music and a desire to learn.



Recognizing the middle school choir's success and impact in the community, the Pasadena Community Foundation awarded the High Notes program an Arts & Culture Grant for a second consecutive year. The program is also generously supported by the Pasadena Showcase House for the Arts.



For more information about open auditions and the High Notes program, please visit pasadenachorale.org/highnotes.

ABOUT JEFFREY BERNSTEIN

Jeffrey Bernstein, the visionary conductor and executive director of the Pasadena Chorale and an educator with over thirty years of experience, will continue as the High Notes' director for its second season. Bernstein brings a wealth of expertise to the program, having taught grades 1-8 at the prestigious Pasadena Waldorf School. His dedication to music education has been the driving force behind numerous successful choral endeavors, enriching the lives of countless young musicians.

ABOUT THE HIGH NOTES

The High Notes program, offered by the Pasadena Chorale, is designed to create a supportive and inclusive environment where young talent can thrive, explore, and experience the joy of choral music. Additionally, this music education program extends beyond the choir, bringing the arts directly into Pasadena Unified School District (PUSD) classrooms, enriching the broader educational landscape. Continuing its commitment to accessibility, the High Notes ensures that no aspiring singer is turned away due to financial constraints by offering this valuable learning experience to students at no cost to their families, thanks to the generous support of a Pasadena Community Foundation Arts & Culture Grant and the Pasadena Showcase House for the Arts.

