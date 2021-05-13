Pacific Symphony Announces 2021-22 Pops Series Opening On Nov. 5 With Celebrated “Hitman” David Foster

Pacific Symphony announces its highly anticipated 2021-22 Pops series underwritten by the Sharon J. and Thomas E. Malloy Family, featuring seven not-to-be-missed concerts that include romance, Broadway, nostalgia, festive holiday cheer and classic rock-all enhanced by the "Hollywood" sound of the orchestra.

The season opens with "An Intimate Evening with David Foster | Hitman Tour" (Nov. 5-6). The stellar Pops season continues with "Midtown Men Holiday" (Dec. 17-18), "An Evening with Katherine Jenkins" (Feb. 11-12, 2022), "Boz Scaggs" (March 18-19, 2022), "Cirque de la Symphonie" (April 22-23, 2022), "ABBA the Concert: A Tribute to ABBA" (May 13-14, 2022) and culminating in a grand finale presenting "Blockbuster Broadway!" (June 3-4, 2022). Pacific Symphony's 2021-22 Pops series is sponsored by Avenue of the Arts Costa Mesa, A Tribute Portfolio Hotel; LA Times; PBS SoCal; and K-Earth 101 Radio.

All concerts begin at 8 p.m. and take place in the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 615 Town Hall, Costa Mesa. Available for purchase at this time are seven-concert Pops subscriptions starting at $245 and a Pops Choose Your Own four-concert package beginning at $140. Single tickets go on sale Aug. 16. For more information or to purchase tickets, call (714) 755-5799 or visit www.PacificSymphony.org/Pops.

Pacific Symphony President John Forsyte commented, "I am so pleased to be able to announce that our wonderful Pops series will be returning with a great lineup of favorite performers. Our patrons were amazing throughout this difficult past year, offering encouragement, donating tickets and making financial contributions which enabled us to keep the music alive. We take pride in performing for audiences in a venue which has been thoroughly tested for excellence in air-handling and which possesses ample lobby space. Teams from UC Irvine and from the industrial hygiene firm, TRC, have provided outstanding input on safety protocols and attested to outstanding quality of air handling in the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall.