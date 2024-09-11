News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Orpheus To Perform Michael Stephen Brown Orchestration at Carnegie Hall

The concert will take place on September 28.

By: Sep. 11, 2024
Orpheus To Perform Michael Stephen Brown Orchestration at Carnegie Hall Image
American pianist and composer Michael Stephen Brown's orchestration of Brahms's Variations and Fugue on a Theme by Handel, Op. 24. will be performed by Orpheus on its opening concert at Stern Auditorium at Carnegie Hall, Saturday evening September 28th, 2024, at 8 pm.

This concert will feature pianist Garrick Ohlsson performing Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 9, "Jeunehomme," and a world premiere piece by American composer Billy Childes. The full program follows:

Billy Childes, World premiere

Mozart, Piano Concerto No. 9 in E-flat Major, K. 271, "Jeunehomme"

Brahms, Variations and Fugue on a Theme by Handel, Op. 24 (orch. Michael Stephen Brown)

General admission can be obtained for $39 to $150 on Carnegie Hall's event page. For more information, please visit pianist-composer Michael Stephen Brown's website and Orpheus Chamber Orchestra's website.

A frequent performer of the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Mr. Brown, whose artistry is shaped by his creative voice as a pianist and composer, was featured by the Society this season with a solo recital at Alice Tully Hall.




