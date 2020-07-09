Open Studio Builds a Community of Aspiring Jazz Players and Top Jazz Artists

With inspiring artists, deep content, passionate students and a soulful approach, Open Studio is more than a jazz learning platform - it's a global family of music lovers, joining together to celebrate jazz as a vibrant and collaborative art form.



With students in over 137 countries, Open Studio has built a thriving community of aspiring jazz students and top jazz artists -- including such luminaries as Christian McBride and Dianne Reeves. At Open Studio the concept is simple and the interactions are inspiring: players take comprehensive online video courses taught by master jazz musicians...anytime, anywhere, on any device.



Co-founded by acclaimed pianist Peter Martin five years before COVID-19 hit, Open Studio has adapted to the pandemic to explore the new realities we face as a global family of music lovers adjusting to Coronavirus: How do we educate safely and what are best practices in online music education? What do performances look like during lockdown? What do touring artists do when they can't be on the road? How do we reimagine the record label?"



Martin comments, "During the pandemic we've gone into overdrive to help our students (many of whom are pro players without gigs,) have things to work on while in their homes, and connect the global jazz community through live events. We are also helping our artists by expanding content, offering new courses, and creating outlets for them to perform and interact with their fans/students. We provide an in-home, online platform for folks around the world who want to use this enforced 'pause' time to better themselves and dive into learning jazz...as opposed to watching Netflix all day."



Open Studio has always been a labor of love for Peter Martin. The prolific pianist was looking to create a platform to share the knowledge he received since his teen years, from such jazz icons as Wynton Marsalis, Betty Carter, and others. His focus has always been art over commerce...seeking ways to connect the music and the artists and the students in a way that didn't let economics drive the process (in recent months, as the pandemic impacted students across the globe, Open Studio even introduced a 'choose what you pay' option for new learners.) Martin reached out to his friends that are master artists and teachers, people he's known since his teens (including McBride, Greg Hutchinson, Reeves,) and the result is a thriving platform that has managed to keep its integrity and passion for music and learning at the forefront. By putting jazz first, Open Studio's global reach and impact are on a remarkable trajectory, and their community continues to expand.



Open Studio offers exclusive courses in piano, trumpet, vocals, bass, drums, saxophone, guitar, vibraphone and more. Memberships are available at reasonable fees, and for students who have been hit hardest by the current economic crisis, Open Studio offers reduced pricing options, free demos and more. Open Studio's ever-expanding roster of expert artists/instructors is a who's who of jazz luminaries - imagine taking a saxophone course from Steve Wilson, a Brazilian jazz guitar course from Romero Lubambo or a trumpet course from Sean Jones? Multiple piano courses are also available, from several artists including Peter Martin, Geoffery Keezer, Helio Alves and Adam Maness.



These artists and others are more than simply Grammy-caliber virtuosos - they're inspiring and thoughtful teachers, ready to share their knowledge and motivate students with their tools of the trade.



Open Studio also provides nearly daily live content for its jazz community, ranging from OS Live Listening Sessions on Tuesday evenings to Peter Martin's popular "Shelter In Place" Friday evening livestreams to Wednesday interview/performance events to Daily Guided Practice Sessions with Adam Maness. Open Studio utilizes multiple platforms to reach its members worldwide, from YouTube to Zoom, Instagram to podcasts and more.



