Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Naumburg Foundation Announces Winners Of The 2022 International Saxophone Competition

The winners were announced on Sunday evening, October 9, 2022.

Register for Classical Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 13, 2022  

Naumburg Foundation Announces Winners Of The 2022 International Saxophone Competition

The winners of the 2022 Walter W. Naumburg Foundation's International Saxophone Competition were announced on Sunday evening, October 9, 2022, at the conclusion of the competition's final round, held in Manhattan School of Music's Neidorff-Karpati Hall.

Sharing first prize are Andreas Mader, age 29, from Austria and currently residing in Luxembourg and Valentin Kovalev, age 21, a native of Russia who now resides in Philadelphia, PA. Both Mr. Mader and Mr. Kovalev received a cash award of $20,000; a New York debut concert; and a Naumburg commission, composer TBA. Second prize, $10,000, was given to Robert (Chance) Stein, age 26, who resides in Washington, DC and is a member of Pershing's Own United States Army Ceremonial Band.

Rounding out the final round were Walter Puyear, age 25, who is persuing a Doctor of Musical Arts degree at the University of Michigan; and Thomas Giles, age 32, who works as a freelance musician in New York City and also holds the baritone chair of the San Francisco-based MANA Quartet. Mr. Puyear and Mr. Giles each received an honorarium of $2,000. Pianists Liz Ames and Casey Dierlam-Tse each were awarded a special prize of $1,000. Liz Ames, from Ann Arbor, MI collaborates worldwide with instrumentalists, vocalists and composers; and Casey Dierlam-Tse, who since 2014 has served as a collaborative pianist at Knox College in Galesburg, IL, is the collaborative piano coordinator for the North American Saxophone Alliance conference.

The distinguished jury included Charles Neidich, Chair; Paul Cohen, John Corigliano, Carrie Koffman, Timothy McAllister, Otis Murphy Bence Szepesi, Joan Tower and Carol Wincenc.

With cash awards totaling more than $50,000, concert recital debuts and commissioned works, this was the largest ever competition to be held for the saxophone. The competition began on Oct. 4, 5 and 6 with the preliminary round in Thalia Theater at Symphony Space; and at Manhattan School of Music on Oct. 7 the semi-final round in Greenfield Recital Hall and the final round on Oct. 9 in Neidorff-Karpati Hall. An international roster of 31 saxophonists competed in the competition.

The semi-final and final rounds of the Naumburg Saxophone Competition can be viewed: Bby live stream. at the following URL https://www.naumburg.org/live-stream/

Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Palm Beach Symphony Opens Season With Sarah Chang, November 6Palm Beach Symphony Opens Season With Sarah Chang, November 6
October 12, 2022

Already heralded by the media as one of the orchestral music events of the season, celebrated violinist Sarah Chang joins Maestro Gerard Schwarz to open Palm Beach Symphony's 49th Season on Sunday, November 6 at 3 p.m. at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts.
Massapequa Philharmonic Announces Season Kickoff SYMPHONIC SPOOKTACULARMassapequa Philharmonic Announces Season Kickoff SYMPHONIC SPOOKTACULAR
October 12, 2022

The Massapequa Philharmonic kicks off its 2022-2023 season with “SYMPHONIC SPOOKTACULAR” featuring the music of Camille Saint-Saëns and Hector Berlioz.
Cambridge Composer To Premiere Intricate New Sacred Work In Boston This MonthCambridge Composer To Premiere Intricate New Sacred Work In Boston This Month
October 12, 2022

Longtime Cambridge-based sacred musician and composer Rachel Burckardt, together with Wood Harbor Orchestra, conducted by Elijah Langille, and Mount Auburn Choir, premiere the new sacred work “Mount Auburn, a Requiem in d minor,” on Saturday, October 22, 8 pm, at Saint Cecelia Parish, 18 Belvidere Street, Boston. 
Miller Theatre Continues Dinnerstein-Curated Bach With GAMBA SONATAS And Early Music With ORLANDO CONSORTMiller Theatre Continues Dinnerstein-Curated Bach With GAMBA SONATAS And Early Music With ORLANDO CONSORT
October 12, 2022

Miller Theatre at Columbia University School of the Arts continues its BACH and EARLY MUSIC series in November with Bach Gamba Sonatas featuring pianist Simone Dinnerstein and cellist Alexis Pia Gerlach, Thursday, November 17, 8:00 P.M. at Miller Theatre (2960 Broadway at 116th Street) and Early Music at Church of St. Mary the Virgin Orlando Consortwith 1521: Josquin's World on Saturday, November 19, 8:00 P.M. at Church of St. Mary the Virgin (145 W. 46th Street)
Crash Ensemble Announce 25th Anniversary ProgrammeCrash Ensemble Announce 25th Anniversary Programme
October 12, 2022

Crash Ensemble is well-known for its passion and dynamism; constantly exploring new ways of presenting music and bringing its ever-expanding audience on new adventures. 