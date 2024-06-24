National Youth Orchestra Of The USA to Embark On South American Tour In August 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This July, more than 100 outstanding teen musicians from 34 US states come together as the National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America. Following an intensive two-week training residency at Purchase College, State University of New York (SUNY) and a concert in Carnegie Hall's Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage on August 5 as part of World Orchestra Week (WOW!), this talented group of instrumentalists (ages 16–19), embark on a four-city South American tour. Led by Marin Alsop, repertoire for NYO-USA's concert at Carnegie Hall and on tour includes Barber's Symphony No. 1, Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue featuring guest soloist Jean-Yves Thibaudet, and Rimsky-Korsakov's Scheherazade.



NYO-USA's tour stops this August include debuts in Montevideo's Auditorio Nacional del Sodre (August 8), Buenos Aires's Teatro Colón (August 10), and Brazil's Theatro Municipal, in Rio de Janeiro (August 12), and the Sala São Paulo (August 14). While on tour in South America, the NYO-USA musicians will have the chance to take part in peer-to-peer exchange with young musicians in São Paulo as well as tour the magnificent cities that they will perform in. This marks NYO-USA's second tour to South America led by conductor Marin Alsop, who led the orchestra in 2017 in performances in Guadalajara, Quito, and Bogotá.



Cultural exchange is a key part of participating in NYO-USA, as members act as dynamic musical ambassadors for their country. Click here to watch a video on the impact of cultural exchange within Carnegie Hall's national youth ensembles.



The orchestra's concert at Carnegie Hall on August 5 will be heard by music lovers worldwide through the Carnegie Hall Live radio broadcast and digital series, created in partnership with WQXR.

“We are thrilled that NYO-USA has the opportunity to take part in this wonderful tour of some of South America's finest cities and concert halls,” said Clive Gillinson, Carnegie Hall's Executive and Artistic Director. “Following their Carnegie Hall performance presented as part the Hall's World Orchestra Week festival, which brings together top youth orchestras from around the world, these talented players will head south for a week of concerts, travel, and cultural exchange with peer musicians. This summer promises to offer truly memorable life-changing experiences for them, as they connect with music lovers wherever they go, serving as dynamic ambassadors for our country.”

"Music has always been a vital link between the vibrant societies of Brazil and the United States,” said Ambassador Maria Luiza Ribeiro Viotti, Brazilian Ambassador to the United States. “The NYO-USA's South American tour promises a blend of exceptional artistry and rich cultural exchange. It brings me great joy to see these interactions begin at an early age, as in this case. The tour will be another important initiative in celebrating the 200-year anniversary of Brazil-US diplomatic relations."

"The National Youth Orchestra of the USA's interaction with young musicians in Brazil will mark one more important—and innovative—musical partnership between Brazil and the US, very much in line with previous encounters that Carnegie Hall helped to promote—like Tom Jobim and Frank Sinatra—and which now have historical importance," said Ambassador Adalnio Ganem, Consul General of Brazil in New York.

Prior to their tour, NYO-USA will take part in Carnegie Hall's historic summer concert festival—World Orchestra Week (WOW!), a celebration of international youth orchestras—scheduled to take place from August 1–7. Inspired by the Hall's three critically acclaimed national youth ensembles, this ambitious international initiative brings five youth orchestras from Africa, Asia, Europe, and Latin America to New York City for high-level music making with some of today's most internationally renowned artists plus cultural exchange activities among the orchestras, including a massive play-in event led by Gustavo Dudamel to include all 700 young musicians. Carnegie Hall's NYO-USA and NYO2 perform alongside the National Children's Symphony of Venezuela, the Africa United Youth Orchestra, the Beijing Youth Orchestra, the European Union Youth Orchestra, and the Afghan Youth Orchestra.



The members of the 2024 orchestra—ages 16–19, hailing from 34 US states plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico—have been recognized by Carnegie Hall as being among the finest players in the country following a comprehensive and highly selective audition process. This summer's orchestra features 15 musicians who previously played with NYO-USA, as well as 30 musicians who gained experience through NYO2, a program for younger players ages 14–17, and one musician who previously performed as part of NYO Jazz. NYO-USA and NYO2 are offered free of charge, ensuring that all invited musicians have the opportunity to take part. Click here for a full list of musicians.



In preparation for their performances and tour, the musicians will arrive on July 20 from across the country for an intensive training residency at Purchase College, State University of New York (SUNY), just north of New York City. NYO-USA musicians will work with leading players from America's top professional orchestras, and take part in full ensemble and sectional rehearsals, master classes, and more. James Ross returns as orchestra director to lead both NYO-USA and NYO2 during the Purchase College residency, working closely with 2024 assistant conductors Tamara Dworetz and Carlos Ágreda. Click here to see a full list of this summer's faculty, as well as bios for Marin Alsop and Jean-Yves Thibaudet.



NYO-USA – Summer 2024 South American Tour



NATIONAL YOUTH ORCHESTRA OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

Marin Alsop, Conductor

Jean-Yves Thibaudet, Piano



BARBER Symphony No. 1

GERSHWIN Rhapsody in Blue

RIMSKY-KORSAKOV Scheherazade



Thursday, August 8 at 7:30 p.m. UST

Auditorio Nacional del Sodre

Montevideo, Uruguay



Saturday, August 10 at 4:00 p.m. AST

Teatro Colón

Buenos Aires, Argentina



Monday, August 12 at 8:00 p.m. BST

Theatro Municipal

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil



Wednesday, August 14 at 8:30 p.m. BST

Sala São Paulo

São Paulo, Brazil



Photo credit: Chris Lee

