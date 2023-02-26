Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

NYFOS Records to Release Joshua Blue's 'BLACK & BLUE'

The album is available in physical and digital formats on March 31.

Feb. 26, 2023  

NYFOS Records to Release Joshua Blue's 'BLACK & BLUE'

Black & Blue is the debut solo album of British-American tenor Joshua Blue, and explores themes of racial equality and human resilience, in songs spanning over five decades.

The disc includes two songs receiving their first-ever recordings: Freedom Train and Negrita. Blue performs together with NYFOS Artistic Director Steven Blier, showcasing their long-standing artistic relationship.

Available in physical and digital formats on March 31! Order your CD today, and you can pick it up early at NYFOS's Merkin Hall performance on Mar 14.

PREORDER HERE

"In the past few years, Josh Blue and I have established an incandescent musical partnership. This is due as much to Josh's soaring vocalism as to our repertoire, which includes a few mainstream pieces like Black & Blue and Day Dream, but also a number of extraordinary songs that haven't been heard in many decades, including Freedom Train, Red Beans and Rice, The Yellow Dog Blues, and Negrita. Most of the composers and lyricists on our CD are Black, and several of the songs will be receiving their first-ever recording. All of them are unforgettable, and speak to the issues of our time with surprising power." - Steven Blier




Niskayuna High School Student to Join Schenectady Symphony Orchestra for Upcoming Performa Photo
Niskayuna High School Student to Join Schenectady Symphony Orchestra for Upcoming Performance
Proctors will host special guest Eujeong Choi, winner of the Empire State Youth Orchestra 2022 Concerto Competition, for the upcoming Schenectady Symphony Orchestra performance “The Age of Nationalism (1918-1959)” on the MainStage 7 p.m. Saturday, March 11.
American Chamber Ensemble Presents EXPLORING THE HUMAN SPIRIT – PART 2 At Hofstra Un Photo
American Chamber Ensemble Presents EXPLORING THE HUMAN SPIRIT – PART 2 At Hofstra University's Fortunoff Theater
The critically-acclaimed American Chamber Ensemble, celebrating its 57th Anniversary, will perform Exploring the Human Spirit - Part 2 on Sunday, March 12 @ 3 PM at Hofstra University's Helene Fortunoff Theater in Monroe Lecture Center on California Avenue in Hempstead, NY, presented by the University Music Department.
Seth Parker Woods to Release DIFFICULT GRACE in April - Single & Video Out Now Photo
Seth Parker Woods to Release DIFFICULT GRACE in April - Single & Video Out Now
Grammy Award-nominated cellist Seth Parker Woods will release the world premiere recording of his multimedia concert tour-de-force, Difficult Grace in April
Sarasota Concert Association Announces Violinist Sarah Chang And Pianist Julio Elizalde To Photo
Sarasota Concert Association Announces Violinist Sarah Chang And Pianist Julio Elizalde To Replace The English Chamber Orchestra On March 12
The Sarasota Concert Association has announced that world-renowned violinist Sarah Chang and pianist Julio Elizalde will perform a recital on Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 7:30 pm at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall. 

More Hot Stories For You


Seth Parker Woods to Release DIFFICULT GRACE in April - Single & Video Out NowSeth Parker Woods to Release DIFFICULT GRACE in April - Single & Video Out Now
February 22, 2023

Grammy Award-nominated cellist Seth Parker Woods will release the world premiere recording of his multimedia concert tour-de-force, Difficult Grace in April
CelloBello Examines Life Of Classical Musicians In UkraineCelloBello Examines Life Of Classical Musicians In Ukraine
February 21, 2023

CelloBello, the world's leading resource on all things cello, will host a conversation that sheds light on the lives of classical musicians in Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.
BACK TO BACH Comes to Agrovino Wine Bar Lofou in MarchBACK TO BACH Comes to Agrovino Wine Bar Lofou in March
February 21, 2023

BACK TO BACH will feature Anita Tomasevich (piano) and Olivera Rialas (violin) at Agrovino Wine Bar Lofou. The performance is on Thursday 23 March at 8pm.
Violinist Sara Caswell's 'The Way To You' Out This March Via Anzic RecordsViolinist Sara Caswell's 'The Way To You' Out This March Via Anzic Records
February 17, 2023

Out March 3, 2023 via Anzic Records, The Way To You features Jesse Lewis, Ike Sturm, Jared Schonig and special guest Chris Dingman on a heartfelt, gorgeous set of originals and inspired arrangements.
Tafelmusik Illuminates Bach's St John Passion With Contemporary Sacred ArtTafelmusik Illuminates Bach's St John Passion With Contemporary Sacred Art
February 17, 2023

One of the highlights of Tafelmusik's 2022/23 season is Bach's St John Passion, a profound work based on text from the Gospel according to John, March 23, 24 & 25 at Jeanne Lamon Hall, Trinity-St. Paul's Centre. Projections of illuminations from The Saint John's Bible, a contemporary work of art that unites ancient Benedictine traditions with the vision of today, will complement these performances directed by Ivars Taurins while offering a deeper understanding of the context around the St John Passion.
share