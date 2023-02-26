NYFOS Records to Release Joshua Blue's 'BLACK & BLUE'

Black & Blue is the debut solo album of British-American tenor Joshua Blue, and explores themes of racial equality and human resilience, in songs spanning over five decades.



The disc includes two songs receiving their first-ever recordings: Freedom Train and Negrita. Blue performs together with NYFOS Artistic Director Steven Blier, showcasing their long-standing artistic relationship.



Available in physical and digital formats on March 31! Order your CD today, and you can pick it up early at NYFOS's Merkin Hall performance on Mar 14.

"In the past few years, Josh Blue and I have established an incandescent musical partnership. This is due as much to Josh's soaring vocalism as to our repertoire, which includes a few mainstream pieces like Black & Blue and Day Dream, but also a number of extraordinary songs that haven't been heard in many decades, including Freedom Train, Red Beans and Rice, The Yellow Dog Blues, and Negrita. Most of the composers and lyricists on our CD are Black, and several of the songs will be receiving their first-ever recording. All of them are unforgettable, and speak to the issues of our time with surprising power." - Steven Blier