NAC Orchestra Mentorship Program to Open Applications for Emerging Musicians

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Canada's National Arts Centre Orchestra has announced a call for applications to the NAC Orchestra Mentorship Program. The program offers emerging and early-career instrumentalists, conductors, music librarians, and orchestra personnel managers the opportunity to hone their skills under the guidance of musicians and administrators from one of North America's leading orchestras.

Alexander Shelley, who concluded his 11-season tenure as Music Director in July 2026, will return to Ottawa to lead the program's 2027 edition.

Applications for the Mentorship Program open today, October 19, 2026, and close on January 25, 2027.

'Developing the next generation of performing artists and arts professionals through high-level training and hands-on mentorship is at the heart of our mission at Canada's National Arts Centre Orchestra,' said Managing Director Nelson McDougall. 'Our Mentorship Program offers an unparalleled opportunity for participants to work directly with our musicians and staff from day one. They not only refine their craft under the guidance of world-class artists but also gain the rare experience of performing alongside them in public performances of major symphonic works.'

'I'm delighted to be returning to Ottawa to lead the 2027 Mentorship Program,' said Alexander Shelley. 'The Mentorship Program holds a special place in my heart, and I believe the best way for emerging orchestral musicians and arts professionals to grow is by being completely immersed in the day-to-day life of an orchestra. That is what this program is all about.'

During the three-week residency, participants receive mentorship and coaching from NAC Orchestra musicians, administrators, and professional staff. Instrumentalists perform with the Orchestra in two programs from its main concert series, each with four to five rehearsals and two public performances. Participants also take part in a mock audition with feedback from a panel of NAC Orchestra musicians, receive professional guidance on orchestral culture and etiquette, and build lasting professional relationships with mentors and peers.

'The NAC Orchestra Mentorship Program completely changed my musical life for the better,' said 2026 participant Samuel Kerr. 'I was able to work side-by-side with one of Canada's and the world's great orchestras and be treated as a colleague by some of the most incredible musicians that I've ever met. This program is the only one of its kind in our country. I am a better artist, conductor, and person for all the wonderful people I met and the music I had the privilege of making with the NAC Orchestra.'

Applications are open to candidates aged 18 or older who are completing a music degree, actively auditioning, or in the early stages of an orchestral career. Musicians and conductors who have recently earned a position with a professional orchestra are invited to apply. Applicants to the music librarian and orchestra personnel manager tracks should have relevant experience, training, or demonstrated knowledge in these fields.

The NAC Orchestra Mentorship Program is tuition-free. All participants receive an honorarium, free accommodation, a meal allowance, and a travel subsidy. The early-bird application fee is $50 CAD until November 29, 2026, and the regular application fee is $70 CAD thereafter.

Key dates for the 2027 Mentorship Program:

Oct. 13, 2026: Applications open

Jan. 25, 2026: Applications close (11:59 p.m. EST)

June 8-24, 2027: Mentorship Program in Ottawa

For more information, please visit nac-cna.ca/en/orchestra/naco-mentorship-program, or contact Kelly Symons, the NAC Orchestra's Emerging Artist Programs Manager, at Kelly.Symons@nac-cna.ca.

About Canada's National Arts Centre Orchestra

Since its founding in 1969, Canada's National Arts Centre Orchestra has become one of North America's most dynamic and distinguished ensembles, renowned for artistic excellence, innovative and accessible programming, and a steadfast commitment to Canadian artists, creation, and creativity.

Based in Ottawa, the nation's capital, the Orchestra begins a new chapter in the 2026-2027 season with Finnish conductor John Storgårds as Music Director. Storgårds succeeds Alexander Shelley, who led the Orchestra for 11 seasons.

A staunch supporter of homegrown creation and storytelling, the Orchestra commissions new works by Canadian composers each season and extends its reach through national and international tours, digital streaming, and acclaimed recordings.

The Orchestra regularly collaborates with world-renowned Canadian and international artists, including James Ehnes, Angela Hewitt, Joshua Bell, Renée Fleming, Jeremy Dutcher, Marc-André Hamelin, Hilary Hahn, Lang Lang, and Jan Lisiecki.

The Orchestra makes music accessible and meaningful to audiences of all ages and backgrounds through its learning and engagement initiatives, family and youth programming, and community concerts. A leader in professional development, the Orchestra also supports emerging artists through its annual Mentorship Program and a two-year Resident Conductor position.

The Orchestra tours across Canada and internationally, and it celebrated its 100th tour during the 2025-2026 season, marking a major milestone in its mission to connect communities through music in Canada and around the world.

About the National Arts Centre

The National Arts Centre is Canada's bilingual, multi-disciplinary home for the performing arts. The NAC presents, creates, produces, and co-produces performing arts programming in various streams - the NAC Orchestra, Dance, English Theatre, French Theatre, Indigenous Theatre, and Popular Music and Variety - and nurtures the next generation of audiences and artists from across Canada. The NAC is located in the National Capital Region on the unceded territory of the Anishinabe Algonquin Nation.

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