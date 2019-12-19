Miller Theatre's Early Music Series Continues With New York Baroque Incorporated

The New York Baroque Incorporated makes its Miller debut with a program reflecting the life of Jean-Baptiste Lully, the godfather of French opera. NYBI explores works shaped by the style, structure, and spectacle of his music as well as his multicultural upbringing, with music by Mondonville, Telemann, Muffat, and Handel.



Program:



Jean-Joseph Cassanéa de Mondonville Sonata No. 1 from Pièces de clavecin en sonates

George Frideric Handel Concerto Grosso, Op. 6, No. 5

Jean-Baptiste Lully Armide, passacaille

Georg Muffat Sonata No. 5 from Armonico tribute

Georg Philipp Telemann Ouverture-Suite in A minor

New York Baroque Incorporated (NYBI) is a conductorless orchestra of period instruments in New York City, offering vital, informed, and fresh performances of a wide range of 17th- and 18th-century repertoire, as well as creating a vibrant landscape for collaborations between historical performance and living composers.



NYBI has collaborated with renowned soloists including Richard Egarr, Vivica Genaux, Monica Huggett, Jakub Jòzef Orliński, and has performed at Carnegie Hall, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Morgan Library, Spoleto Festival USA, and Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts. Striving to make period instruments a living art form, NYBI has premiered works by Nico Muhly, Hollis Taylor, and Huang Ruo. The orchestra also dedicates itself to bring to life unknown works of the Baroque, and has revived and presented modern-day premieres of Cavalli's Veremonda (1652), Aliotti's Santa Rosalia (1687), and Seckendorff's Proserpina (1777). Last season, NYBI launched the series Alchemy, with each program based on a classical element: water, air, earth, and fire.

millertheatre.com Miller Theatre at Columbia University is the leading presenter of new music in New York City and one of the most vital forces nationwide for innovative programming. In partnership with Columbia University School of the Arts, Miller is dedicated to producing and presenting unique events, with a focus on contemporary and early music, jazz, opera, and multimedia performances. Founded in 1988, Miller Theatre has helped launch the careers of myriad composers and ensembles over the years, serving as an incubator for emerging artists and a champion of those not yet well known in the United States. A four-time recipient of the ASCAP/Chamber Music America Award for Adventurous Programming, Miller Theatre continues to meet the high expectations set forth by its founders-to present innovative programs, support the development of new work, and connect creative artists with adventurous audiences. Miller Theatre 's 2019-20 Season is supported by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature.

Directions and information are available online at millertheatre.com or via the Miller Theatre Box Office at 212.854.7799.





Related Articles View More Classical Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You