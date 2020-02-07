Members of Turkuaz, The Motet, Nth Power, Ghost-Note To Pay Tribute To Steely Dan During Jazz Fest

An all-star, late-night tribute to Steely Dan has been announced during this year's New Orleans Jazz Festival. The show, which boasts a thirteen-person band featuring members of Turkuaz, The Motet, Ghost-Note/Snarky Puppy, and The Nth Power, will take place at The Howlin' Wolf on Thursday, April 30th at 2:00 a.m. (technically early morning May 1st). Tickets are available here.



Following a wildly-successful performance at the 2018 edition of Brooklyn Comes Alive and a sold-out late-night show during Jazz Fest 2019, it comes as no surprise that this stacked band will once again come together in New Orleans to pay homage to the legendary fusion duo.

Guitarist/vocalist Nick Cassarino of The Nth Power will bring his incredible musicianship and spot-on Donald Fagen impression to the table alongside his Nth Power brother-in-arms, bassist Nate Edgar. Snarky Puppy and Ghost-Note percussionist Nate Werth is also on board for the tribute, as is the incomparable vocalist from The Motet, Lyle Divinsky.



The band will also feature seven members of power-funk favorites Turkuaz: drummer Michelangelo Carubba, guitarist Craig Brodhead, vocalists Shira Elias and Sammi Garett, as well as Greg Sanderson, Joshua Schwartz, and Chris Brouwers, a.k.a. The Turkuaz Horns. Local saxophonist Bryan McNamara will also be on hand to round out the four-piece horn section. Joey Porter, the diversely talented keyboardist from The Motet, will act as musical director for the performance.

Tickets for Live For Live Music's Steely Dan tribute during Jazz Fest at The Howlin' Wolf on April 30th are ON SALE NOW.

Show Info:

Show:

Live For Live Music Presents: Steely Dan Tribute w/ members of Turkuaz, The Motet, Ghost-Note, The Nth Power & More

Band:

Joey Porter (keys, The Motet), Lyle Divinsky (vocals, The Motet), Nick Cassarino (guitar, The Nth Power), Nate Edgar (bass, The Nth Power), Michelangelo Carubba (drums, Turkuaz), Craig Brodhead (guitar, Turkuaz), Shira Elias (vocals, Turkuaz), Sammi Garett (vocals, Turkuaz), Josh Schwartz (bari sax, Turkuaz), Greg Sanderson (sax, Turkuaz), Chris Brouwers (trumpet, Turkuaz), Nate Werth (percussion, Snarky Puppy/Ghost-Note), Bryan McNamara (sax)

Date:

Thursday, April 30th, 2020 (technically early a.m. May 1st)

Venue:

Howlin' Wolf - 907 S. Peters St., New Orleans, LA, 70130

Doors:

1:00 a.m. / Show: 2:00 a.m.

Tickets:

Early-Bird - $25 / General Admission $30





