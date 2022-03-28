Marc-André Bougie Named Honorary Composer/Conductor At MidAmerica Productions

After a 15-year collaboration, MidAmerica Productions (MAP) has named Marc-André Bougie from Texarkana, Texas, one of its Honorary Composer/Conductors. He joins a roster which comprises only three other distinguished composer/conductors: Michael J. Glasgow (North Carolina), Terre Johnson (Georgia), and Michael John Trotta (New Jersey).

Mr. Bougie, who conducted the New York premiere of his Requiem at Carnegie Hall's Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage this past March 19, is delighted by his new appointment. "This is probably the most significant recognition of my musical work since the beginning of my composing and conducting career close to 30 years ago," Mr. Bougie said. "My journey has taken me through all sorts of twists and turns, but through it all, I remained faithful to my original calling of bringing people together through music and contributing to the repertoire so future generations can hopefully enjoy my music."

Peter Tiboris, founder and general music director at MAP, formally invited Mr. Bougie to join the list of Honorary Composer/Conductors the day after the Requiem's premiere, which he described as a "stunning success," and the composition among the very best that MAP had ever presented. "The purpose of this small and elite group is to highlight their conducting and compositions on our series," Mr. Tiboris wrote. "The Requiem was unique and special, unlike any other composition and with no crossover to other 20th century composers. In short, it was Mr. Bougie's own 'voice' and, therefore, it needs to be performed and heard often in important places. I am eager to do this in Carnegie Hall and on an international scale."

Mr. Bougie's relationship with MidAmerica dates back to 2007, when he brought his choirs to New York City to sing Beethoven's Mass in C, and in 2010, he returned to New York City with MAP for his Carnegie Hall conducting debut. The New York premiere of the Requiem occurred at Mr. Bougie's fourth appearance at Carnegie Hall with MAP. With his new appointment as an Honorary Composer/Conductor, he has begun to look forward to what can come next.

"I want to thank MidAmerica Productions, Maestro Tiboris, and the whole MidAmerica team for their support through the years," Mr. Bougie said. "I am thankful to have gotten to know so many members of this great company, and more than anything else, I feel privileged to have become, in some ways, part of this amazing team. It has become clear to me that the next phase of my career will involve both aspects of my conducting and composition training, and I could not be more excited about what is yet to come!"

Marc-André Bougie's next project is a new Magnificat. Partnering again with MidAmerica Productions, he is aiming to stage its world premiere at Carnegie Hall in 2024.

ABOUT MARC-ANDRÉ BOUGIE, Conductor and Composer

Praised for his captivating performances, visionary musical leadership, and engaging personality, American conductor Marc-André Bougie is rapidly establishing himself as a highly sought-after conductor in North America and abroad. Now entering his eleventh season as Music Director for the Texarkana Symphony Orchestra, he has also conducted the Pleven Philharmonic (Bulgaria), Orchestra Cantelli (Italy), Orchestre des Sources (Canada), Shreveport Symphony, Shreveport Opera, Shreveport Chorale, Shreveport Metropolitan Ballet, Texarkana Regional Chorale, Gilbert & Sullivan Society of Northwest Louisiana, St. Pius X Choir & Orchestra, Sacred Heart Choir, the University of Missouri Philharmonic, Contemporary Chamber Players, and University Singers, the Columbia Youth Orchestra, and the Show-Me Opera Studio - a sum of experiences which speaks to the versatility and adaptability of his conducting style. He made his Carnegie Hall conducting debut in 2010. He has collaborated with world-renowned performers such as Zuill Bailey, Jimmy Brière, Michael Brown, Tony DeSare, the Harlem String Quartet, Sharon Isbin, Jean-François Normand, Sandi Patty, Jane Redding, Elena Urioste, Bradley Welch, and many more. In January 2016, he conducted the premiere of the new educational program Dvořáks' New World, created by Michael Boudewyns and Sara Valentine - and for which Marc-André was the music collaborator. He has also been active working with contemporary American and Canadian composers, and he has commissioned and premiered many new works - most lately Southern Air and Flourish by award-winning composer Clint Needham.

Marc-André is married to soprano Candace Taylor with whom he collaborates as composer, pianist, and conductor. They have recently worked on an album featuring one of their new compositions, Ave Maria. He has won the 2001 MTNA National Composition Competition, and holds a Master's Degree in Orchestra Conducting from the University of Missouri-Columbia. In addition to his conducting engagements, Marc-André teaches at Texarkana College, and he was recently awarded the Texarkana College 2016 Endowed Chair of Teaching Excellence.

His involvement in the advancement of music in the areas of the conducting profession, choral music, religious music, and college education is reflected through his work with organizations dedicated to these disciplines. He is a board member for the Conductors' Guild and the Texas Two-Year College Choral Directors Association, member of the Liturgical Commission of the Diocese of Tyler, and member of the Music Field of Study Advisory Committee for the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board. He is also on the Arts in Education Artist Roster for the state of Arkansas.

In his spare time, Marc-André enjoys cooking, traveling, and spending time with his wife and daughter, Miriam Taylor Bougie.

ABOUT PETER TIBORIS, Founder, General Director, and Music Director at MidAmerica Productions and MidAm International

Greek-American conductor, music director and impresario Peter Tiboris has been a vital presence on the international music scene for more than 50 years.

As General and Music Director of MidAmerica Productions in New York since its founding in 1983, Mr. Tiboris has presented more than 1,400 concerts worldwide, including in Carnegie Hall and at other New York City venues including Lincoln Center's Avery Fisher (now David Geffen) Hall and Alice Tully Hall (the site of his January 7, 1984 New York debut with the American Symphony Orchestra). In 2004 he founded MidAm International, which produces concerts in major European cultural centers including Paris, Vienna, Salzburg, Florence, Lisbon, Prague, Berlin, Warsaw, Athens, Moscow and St. Petersburg. In 2005, he created the International Festival of the Aegean on the Greek island of Syros in the Cyclades where he presented international-caliber performances of opera, oratorios, concerti, symphonic works, Greek folk music, jazz, theater and ballet. In 2011, the Festival was named "Best cultural organization operating in the wider region of Greece" by the Awards Committee of Music Critics of the Union of Greek Theatre and Music Critics in Athens.

Mr. Tiboris has a vast repertoire, ranging from major choral works to countless symphonies, operas and ballets, including numerous world and American premieres. Among the distinguished orchestras Mr. Tiboris has conducted are London's Royal Philharmonic and Philharmonia Orchestras, Niedersächsische Orchester Hannover, Virtuosi di Praga, Brno Philharmonic, National Opera Orchestra of Cairo, American Symphony Orchestra, Moscow Radio and Television Symphony Orchestra, Société Philharmonique de Montréal, Israel Symphony Orchestra Rishon Le-Zion, Orchestra del Teatro dell'Opera di Roma, Orchestra di Verona and Orchestra di Siciliana di Palermo. His ballet engagements have included the Balletto di Verona and the Teatro dell'Opera di Roma, whose production of Peer Gynt with director/choreographer Renato Zanella was named "Ballet of the Year" by Danza e Danza Magazine. In 2016, he made his Asian debut with the Macau Orchestra and Taipei Philharmonic Chorus in Macau, China.

In 1995 Maestro Tiboris founded Elysium Recordings, which has a catalogue of 27 releases (ten of which feature him as conductor), with other notables including pianist Dimitris Sgouros, members of the New York Philharmonic, and Lukas Foss. He has also recorded for Bridge Records and Albany Records. His discography includes the first commercial recording of Mascagni's opera Silvano; and world-premiere recordings of works by Beethoven, Mozart and Schubert incorporating the Mahler "Retuschen," as well as of David Rosen's critical edition of Verdi's Requiem (1874).

A Wisconsin native, Peter Tiboris studied music at the University of Wisconsin and received a doctorate from the University of Illinois. He is married to soprano Eilana Lappalainen, and they reside in the U.S., Germany, and Greece.

ABOUT MIDAMERICA PRODUCTIONS AND MIDAM INTERNATIONAL

Peter Tiboris created and conducted his first concert in New York on January 7, 1984, at Lincoln Center, featuring The American Symphony Orchestra, soloists, and three choruses, the Louisiana Chorale of Acadiana, Camerata Singers of Baton Rouge, and Collegiate Chorale of New York.

For 39 years, MidAmerica Productions has brought together conductors, soloists, and choral and orchestral ensembles from the U.S. and abroad to appear at New York's top venues, including Stern Auditorium, Weill Recital Hall, and Zankel Hall at Carnegie Hall; and Alice Tully Hall and Avery Fisher Hall (now David Geffen Hall) at Lincoln Center. In addition to presenting orchestral and choral works, MidAmerica Productions has championed contemporary composers with 98 World Premieres, 38 United States Premieres, and 121 New York Premieres.

Additionally, MidAmerica Productions has presented concerts in numerous U.S. cities and in countries throughout the world, including Greece, England, Austria, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Italy, France, Portugal, Russia, Ukraine, Slovakia, and Mexico.