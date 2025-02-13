MOSTLY MODERN FESTIVAL Has Announced Its 6th International Music Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Mostly Modern Festival (MMF) will return to Saratoga Springs for its Sixth Season from June 5-20, 2025, at the Arthur Zankel Music Center on the campus of Skidmore College. Co-founded by husband-and-wife team, composer Robert Paterson and violinist Victoria Paterson, the festival celebrates modern music paired with outstanding classics from the 20th and 21st century.

Our 6th Season brings 10 concerts to Saratoga Springs this June-orchestral, vocal, and chamber music. The festival hosts the Mostly Modern Festival Institute, a three-week intensive with 40 world-class faculty and 120 instrumentalists, vocalists, composers and conductor attendees.

Ensembles, Conductors and Composers

The festival's ensembles-in-residence:

American Modern Ensemble - celebrating its 20th Anniversary this year in 2025- June 5 & June 13

Mostly Modern Orchestra - lead by JoAnn Falletta, Andrew Crust and David Amado June 8, June 15, June 20

The FAB5 - Saturday, June 7th, 2025

Mostly Modern Brass - Tuesday June 17th, 2025

Orchestral Conductors:

David Amado (Atlantic Classical Orchestra) June 8 JoAnn Falletta (Buffalo Philharmonic) June 15

Andrew Crust (Vermont Symphony Orchestra) June 20

Highlighted 2025 Composers:

Samuel Barber, Alban Berg, Lili Boulanger, Aaron Copland, Alan Hovhaness, Jocelyn Morlock, Robert Paterson and more, with world premieres every night.

Mostly Modern Festival Concerts

10 public concerts will be held in Skidmore's Arthur Zankel Music Center (with one exception, our kickoff @ Caffè Lena)

Audiences experience world premieres on every single concert with modern music by young, mid-career, as well as famed composers of today.

VIP Premium Seating - $35 | General Admission $20 | Group 8 or more - $15 each Students - $10 | Skidmore Alumni and Faculty - $10

Mostly Modern Festival "Season Pass" for $185 includes admission and premium seating to all public performances, insider meet & greets, as well as attending select private events.

For concert and ticket details, visit: https://mostlymodernfestival.org/concert-calendar.

