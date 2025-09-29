Leonard Bernstein Will Be Celebrated at Jazz at Lincoln Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Songbook Sundays, created and hosted by Deborah Grace Winer celebrating the American Songbook will continue at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Dizzy's Club with Tonight, Bernstein on Sunday, October 5th at 5:00 PM and 7:30 PM

Tonight, Bernstein and Jazz at Lincoln Center American Songbook welcome fall as Songbook Sundays swings Leonard Bernstein's songs from his Broadway shows like On the Town and West Side Story— including Lucky to Be Me, Some Other Time, Maria, New York, New York, Somewhere and more.

Hosted and curated by leading American Songbook expert Deborah Grace Winer, the set features Tony Award winner Karen Ziemba, Hamilton favorite Sydney James Harcourt, JALC rising star Simona Daniele, and Music Director Tedd Firth.

The intergenerational band of all-stars features Tony Award winner, Bryan Carter on drums (Some Like It Hot), Mary Ann McSweeney on bass (Dizzy Gillespie, Lee Konitz) and Summer Camargo on trumpet (NBC Saturday Night Live Orchestra).

Some breezy stories thrown in, and it's an October musical bash.

Ms. Winer said: “We wanted to make our Dizzy's Songbook Sundays a community that's a joyful respite from the outside world; a place audiences and performers can celebrate music and each other. We never dreamed the series would become a destination jazz party every other month.”

One of New York's most popular music destinations, Songbook Sundays is entering its fourth year, after premiering spring 2022 with Got Gershwin followed by salutes to Cole Porter, Duke Ellington, Irving Berlin, Rodgers and Hart, Lerner and Loewe, Fats Waller, Jerome Kern, Harold Arlen, Cy Coleman, Frank Loesser, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Jule Styne and Jimmy Van Heusen. It will continue with a celebration of Gershwin (December 21st). All shows are at 5pm and 7:30pm, and feature top vocal talent from Broadway, cabaret and jazz, with a diverse mix of young artists and veteran stars. Energy, fun, great music—welcoming new Songbook Sundays audiences from all over the world as well as a fresh offering for JALC's home audience.

In the spirit of swing, the mission of Jazz at Lincoln Center is to entertain, enrich and expand the global community for jazz through performance, education and advocacy. Dizzy's Club offers live jazz performances with panoramic views of the Manhattan skyline and Central Park.

To reach Jazz at Lincoln Center's Dizzy's Club, enter at Columbus Circle at 60th Street and Broadway, take the Jazz elevators to the 5th floor for Dizzy's Club as well as The Rose Theater and The Appel Room.

Tickets for Songbook Sundays are $55, with student tickets available at $25. There is a $21 food/drink minimum.