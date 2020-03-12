Lancaster Symphony Cancels Performance of EMPEROR

The Lancaster Symphony has released the following statement regarding upcoming performances:

The Lancaster Symphony places great importance on the health, safety, and well-being of our audiences, guests, and performers, and certainly during a situation without recent precedent, such as COVID-19.

After much careful and thoughtful consideration for the best interests of all involved, and in discussions with our host site, Willow Valley Communities, we have mutually decided to cancel the performance of Emperor, originally scheduled for Friday, March 13 and Saturday March 14 at the Cultural Center at Willow Valley Communities.

Ticket sales currently cover less than 50% of our operating cost, but they remain an important tool to help us continue our mission of engaging, building, and strengthening our community through imaginative and unique musical experiences. If you are able, we kindly ask you consider your ticket a donation to the Lancaster Symphony. However, if you do desire a refund, please call our box-office at (717) 291-4420, or email mmaser@lancastersymphony.org.

We appreciate your patience and understanding during this unusual situation, and we look forward to performing for you soon.





Related Articles View More Classical Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You