L.O.S. KIDS Return to the Music Hall with Live Indoor Performances for 2022

Usher in the holidays with the gift of live music as The Little Orchestra SocietyÂ® (L.O.S) returns to indoor performances for its 2022 season with one of the few programs in New York City geared to children 3-10 years old! No need to wait for Black Friday or Cyber Monday deals to snatch up your tickets for these memorable family experiences as tickets are on sale now at littleorchestra.org.

The 75th anniversary series will debut in January 2022 and include new compositions from emerging artists, incorporate mixed media and animation, and invite audience participation during these highly entertaining and educational concerts.

The season begins with "Tchaikovsky in New York!," as the composer is on his way to NYC to visit the world's most famous concert hall. March opens con forza with "Vivaldi's Virtuosas!," as the composer and his protÃ©gÃ© search for the world's best soloists in a talent competition. Arias are on tap in April with "Treblemaker: The Opera!." L.O.S. has commissioned a brand-new opera and, somehow, Professor Treblemaker ends up with the assignment! The season finishes with "Ellington & Gershwin: Rhapsodies in Jazz!," and the composers arrive to save the day and get the house hopping.

This season will be dedicated to the memory of L.O.S.'s long-time Executive Director Joanne Bernstein-Cohen who passed away this summer. Carrying out her legacy and L.O.S.'s mission of educating and connecting the next generation to the world of orchestral music, will be her successor, Executive Director Anthony Ball along with David Alan Miller, L.O.S.'s Artistic Advisor.

"We are entering our next chapter in the history of The Little Orchestra Society," said Mr. Ball. "With the passing of our dear friend and colleague Joanne Bernstein-Cohen, the Board, staff, and I are more committed than ever to continuing our tradition of the best in music education and concerts for young people. Joanne made L.O.S. 'An Orchestra for all New Yorkers,' and we will honor her legacy of inspiring children in the classroom and welcoming the newest audiences to the concert hall.

"These concerts are perfect for children ages 3 to 10 years old, and L.O.S. will have comprehensive health and safety guidelines to ensure families feel comfortable revisiting the concert hall."



L.O.S. KIDS is an experiential presentation of orchestral music for children and families. Conducted by David Alan Miller, along with our professional Orchestra, the music of cherished composers like Vivaldi, Gershwin, and Ellington is joined with commissions by living composers from diverse backgrounds to inspire new audiences with the vitality of live performance.

L.O.S. invites thousands of children and families in under-resourced neighborhoods each season to attend concert programs free of charge.

Theater, video, dancing, original scripts, and expertly crafted music education come together to form an engaging entrÃ©e into how music can spark creativity, add meaning and purpose in life, and build life skills in both the aspiring musician and the avid listener. To the youngest audience members and over the course of their lives, experiencing this music becomes like hearing from an old friend.

Go to LittleOrchestra.org to ensure your choice of seats. You can also purchase affordable subscriptions for the entire season of four concerts.