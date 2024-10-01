Kollective366 Will Launch Sinfonia Illuminata: The Rise of the Classical Orchestra

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kollective366 will launch its first 430hz program titled Sinfonia Illuminata: The Rise of the Classical Orchestra on Saturday, November 2, 2024 at 7:30pm. Taking place at Good Shepherd-Faith Presbyterian Church, this concert led by Bar Haimov, Conductor and Founding Music Director of Kollective366, will feature works by Johann Christian Bach, William Smethergell, Marie-Alexandre Guénin, Ignaz Fränzl, Josef Mysliveček, Apulian Giovanni Paisiello, and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.

As musicians, Kollective366 owes an immense debt to the Age of Enlightenment, for it was during this period that the classical orchestra truly began to flourish. The transformation of musical ensembles into what is now recognized as the orchestra is one of the era’s most profound gifts. Sinfonia Illuminata: The Rise of the Classical Orchestra will explore the fascinating evolution and expansion of the orchestra across Europe during the mid-eighteenth century.

This program will take audiences on a journey through the rise of the orchestra, focusing not on the well-trodden paths of the most famous composers of the time—such as Sammartini and Haydn—but on the remarkable works of lesser-known yet equally brilliant composers. A carefully curated selection of pieces will be highlighted by three composers who made significant contributions to the orchestral landscape, while remaining largely within their native lands: William Smethergell of London, Marie-Alexandre Guénin of Paris, and Ignaz Fränzl of Mannheim.

These composers’ works will be complemented by the music of three "transplants"—composers who found inspiration and success far from their homelands. Dynamic sounds of Bohemian Josef Mysliveček, who made his mark in Bologna, the elegant compositions of Apulian Giovanni Paisiello, who was celebrated in Vienna, and the youthful exuberance of a fourteen-year-old Mozart, who honed his craft in Milan, will be showcased.

Finally, no concert dedicated to the early classical orchestra would be complete without a nod to the galant style and captivating charm of Johann Christian Bach, whose works embody the spirit of this transformative period in music history. Audiences are invited to join Kollective366 for an evening of discovery and delight as it delves into the rich tapestry of orchestral music that emerged during this vibrant and revolutionary era.

