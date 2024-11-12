Key Pianist Series to Launch 2024/25 Season With Pianist Cecile Licad In Solo Recital

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Key Pianists series will return to Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall with a solo recital by the internationally acclaimed Filipina pianist Cecile Licad on Thursday evening December 5, 2024, 7:30 pm. Ms. Licad performs works by Scriabin, Chopin, Ravel, as well as Amy Beach, Ernest Schelling, and Scott Joplin.

The full program follows:

Alexander Scriabin, 2 Impromptus, Op. 12

Frédéric Chopin, 24 Preludes, Op. 28

~ Intermission ~

Scott Joplin, Original Rags

Wall Street Rag

Leola

Stoptime Rag

Search-Light Rag

Gladiolus Rag

Amy Beach, Hermit Thrush at Eve, Op. 92, No. 1

Ernest Schelling, Nocturne (Ragusa)

Maurice Ravel, Alborada del grazioso

Cecile Licad has captivated audiences everywhere with her daring musical instinct, mesmerizing stage presence, and artistry that encompasses a wide range of musical styles and influences. Critics have praised her interpretive depth and impeccable technique.

Ms. Licad studied at the Curtis Institute of Music with three legendary performer-pedagogues: Rudolf Serkin, Seymour Lipkin, and Mieczyslaw Horszowski. Their mentorship shaped her artistic development, honing her skills and expanding her musical horizons.

Cecile Licad's repertoire as an orchestral soloist includes the works of classical masters such as Mozart and Beethoven; the rich Romantic literature of Brahms, Chopin, Tchaikovsky, Schumann, and Rachmaninoff; and 20th-century compositions by Debussy, Ravel, Shostakovich, Prokofiev, and Bartok. She has been invited to perform with the Chicago Symphony, Boston Symphony, Philadelphia Orchestra, New York Philharmonic, National Symphony, and Los Angeles Philharmonic, among others, and she has collaborated with renowned conductors such as Claudio Abbado, Kurt Masur, Zubin Mehta, and Seiji Ozawa.

As a passionate chamber musician, she has collaborated with esteemed ensembles including the New York Chamber Symphony, St. Paul Chamber Orchestra, Guarneri Quartet, Takacs Quartet, Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, and Music from Marlboro. Summer festival appearances have included Caramoor, Tanglewood, the Mostly Mozart Festival, Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival, and Great Mountains Music Festival.

Ms. Licad's artistry can be heard on the Music Masters, Naxos, and Sony Classical labels. In particular, her rendition of Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 2, accompanied by the Chicago Symphony and conducted by Claudio Abbado, was met with great critical acclaim.

Conceived by Artistic Director Terry Eder in 2015, Key Pianists presents exceptional artists in eclectic programs that showcase their strengths and captivate New York audiences. These seldom-heard artists share their wisdom, insight, sensitivity, and beauty in an intimate space conducive to audience connection. For more information, please visit Key Pianists' website.

