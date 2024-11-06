Junior Flute Club Open House Announced at Hoff-Barthelson Music School

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Is your child a young flutist looking for an exciting musical opportunity? Don't miss the Junior Flute Club Open House at Hoff-Barthelson Music School, 25 School Lane, Scarsdale, on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, from 4:00 - 4:45 pm.

This is a fantastic opportunity for flutists in grades 1-7, performing at NYSSMA Levels 1-4, to explore a vibrant community where young musicians can thrive.

The Junior Flutes perform under the direction of longtime HBMS faculty member Joseph Piscitelli at the School's major festivals and combine with other flute groups for the annual Flute Plus! event —a celebration of all things flute featuring performances, premieres, clinics, and seminars with renowned flute experts.

Members of the Junior Flutes have the chance to showcase their talents at recitals and community events, including a recent high-profile performance at the UN and the New York Flute Fair.

Participation is free of charge, but reservations are required and can be made by visiting www.hbms.org, emailing hb@hbms.org, or calling 914-723-1169.

