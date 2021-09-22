Jenny Lin Comes to Hudson Hall Next Month

Pianist Jenny Lin will give the world premiere performance of composer William Bolcom's "Suite of Preludes" on October 2, 2021. The nine-movement suite shares the bill with music by Philip Glass, Bolcom's friend and contemporary. The two met in the 1960s in Paris while Glass studied with teaching great Nadia Boulanger, and Bolcom with composer Darius Milhaud and both will turn 85 next year. Lin will perform one of Glass' recent works Passacaglia and selections from his soundtrack to the 2002 film The Hours.

"I am so thrilled to have the opportunity to present the music from two American legends on the same program," said Jenny Lin. "Two composer-pianists - I call them "super humans" - composers who are at the same time amazing performers."

The nine movements are all miniatures and depict the personal side of Bolcom - from humor, obscure thematic quotes to jazz chords - all within the European American style for which the composer is known.

1. Melancholy Waltz

2. Arabesques

3. Light Fantastic

4. Spring Has Come at Last

5. Fool's Errands

6. Cavatina

7. Will.This Ever End

8. Litany

9. Jig