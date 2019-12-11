Jazz at Lincoln Center Offers Free (& Almost Free) Educational, Cultural & Family Events

Jazz at Lincoln Center announces an extensive range of free (and almost free) concerts and educational events for all ages, including Hot Seat tickets, free pre-concert discussions, family concerts, student tickets and Late Night Sessions at Dizzy's Club throughout Spring 2020. Jazz at Lincoln Center offers special pricing for students year-round.

All events, unless stated otherwise, take place at Jazz at Lincoln Center, located on Broadway and 60th Street, New York, NY. For a complete schedule of Jazz at Lincoln Center programs, go to jazz.org.

HOT SEATS



Hot Seats, $10 tickets for select Rose Theater and The Appel Room performances, are released for sale on the Wednesday prior to the performance. All Hot Seats are available for purchase in person only at the Jazz at Lincoln Center Box Office. Maximum of two tickets per person; subject to availability. For the dates of qualifying Hot Seat performances, please call 212-258-9800.

$10 Hot Seats available for the following:



SPIRITUAL SOUNDS AND THE JAZZ AGE

January 10-11 | 8:00 p.m. | Rose Theater

The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis revisits two of its most acclaimed originals: Victor Goines' Untamed Elegance, a thoroughly modern trip to the Jazz Age of the 1920s, and Chris Crenshaw's God's Trombones, inspired by a poetic take on traditional Black American church sermons. Each suite highlights the ensemble's boundless creativity, commitment to artistic vision, and the peerless musical range of its individual members.

Free pre-concert discussion about the music and artists at 7:00 p.m.

TRANSFORMATION WITH GLENN CLOSE AND TED NASH

January 30-February 1 | 8:00 p.m. | Rose Theater

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis saxophonist Ted Nash is a visionary composer known for translating heady ideas into vibrant, relatable music. He will present the world premiere of his latest work, Transformation, a new JLCO suite featuring award-winning actor and personal friend Glenn Close.

Free pre-concert discussion about the music and artists at 7:00 p.m.

DIANNE REEVES

February 14-15 | 8:00 p.m. | Rose Theater

NEA Jazz Master Dianne Reeves returns for Valentine's Day weekend, continuing a popular holiday tradition at Jazz at Lincoln Center. A master vocalist and hypnotizing storyteller, Reeves inhabits every story she sings, taking mesmerized audiences along for the ride.

BRANFORD MARSALIS QUARTET WITH CITIZENS OF THE BLUES

February 28-29 | 8:00 p.m. | Rose Theater

The premise of tonight's show is simple: one of jazz's longest-running bands playing extraordinary music like no one else. The multi-Grammy Award-winning Branford Marsalis Quartet will play music from the brand-new record, The Secrets Between the Shadow and the Soul, with a bonus opening set by Citizens of the Blues, a quartet featuring some of the finest young musicians on the scene.

Free pre-concert discussion about the music and artists at 7:00 p.m.

MASTERS OF FORM FROM MINGUS TO MONK

April 3-4 | 8:00 p.m. | Rose Theater

The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis invites you to experience some of the most masterfully structured pieces in the jazz canon, including works by Charles Mingus, Thelonious Monk, Duke Ellington, and George Russell, plus the world premiere of Andy Farber's Usonian Structures, a new suite inspired by architect Frank Lloyd Wright.

Free pre-concert discussion about the music and artists at 7:00 p.m.

SHERMAN IRBY'S SUPERNOVA

FEATURING THE JLCO WITH WYNTON MARSALIS

April 23-25 | 8:00 p.m. | Rose Theater

JLCO saxophonist Sherman Irby leads a gravity-defying exploration of the universe with the world premiere of his new commission. After kicking off the suite with the Big Bang, the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis will travel through a series of distinctive movements, evoking awe-inspiring galactic phenomena from supernovas, stars, and black holes to the formation of a galaxy and life itself.

Free pre-concert discussion, nightly, at 7:00 p.m.

ART BLAKEY: THE LEGACY CONTINUES

May 1-2 | 7:00 p.m. & 9:30 p.m. | The Appel Room

The Art Blakey Festival kicks off with a reunion of elite alumni from Art Blakey's Jazz Messengers, led by Ralph Peterson-the only drummer ever to play in the band alongside the drum maestro himself. Joining Peterson are saxophonists Bill Pierce and Bobby Watson, trumpeter Brian Lynch, pianist Geoffre Keezer, and bassist Essiet Essiet.

Free pre-concert discussion about the music and artists at 6:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

ART BLAKEY AT 100

May 1-2 | 8:00 p.m. | Rose Theater

In honor of Art Blakey's centennial, Wynton Marsalis will celebrate his iconic jazz mentor with a handpicked group of young, up-and-coming jazz musicians. Marsalis will highlight the sound that kept Blakey's Jazz Messengers vital and popular for so many years while also showcasing the next generation of musicians who will carry the art form forward.

Free pre-concert discussion about the music and artists at 7:00 p.m.

JOEY DEFRANCESCO, CHRIS POTTER, AND JEFF "TAIN" WATTS



May 15-16 | 7:00 p.m. & 9:30 p.m. | The Appel Room

Witness the world premiere of a new all-star trio assembled exclusively for this Jazz at Lincoln Center performance: Joey DeFrancesco on the B-3 Hammond organ, tenor titan Chris Potter on saxophone, and Jeff "Tain" Watts holding it down on drums. Each musician will contribute brand-new music and revisit some old favorites for the occasion.

Free pre-concert discussion about the music and artists at 6:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

BOBBY MCFERRIN

May 22-23 | 8:00 p.m. | Rose Theater

Hailed as "one of the world's most famous vocal chameleons" by the New York Times, Bobby McFerrin delivers one of the most transcendent experiences in live music. Truly a genre unto himself, the ten-time Grammy Award winner and multi-platinum-selling artist is a master of spontaneity, vocal ingenuity, and musical and spiritual openness.

Free pre-concert discussion about the music and artists at 7:00 p.m.

MICHAEL FEINSTEIN'S AMERICAN SONGBOOK

10 YEARS OF JAZZ & POPULAR SONG

June 5-6 | 8:00 p.m. | Rose Theater

Singer, entertainer, and "Ambassador of the Great American Songbook" Michael Feinstein celebrates 10 years of his Jazz & Popular Song series with an all-star extravaganza. Capping off a historic run in The Appel Room, Feinstein now takes the show to Rose Theater for a grand reunion of the crème-de-la-crème.

ELLINGTON MASTERPIECES



June 12-13 | 8:00 p.m. | Rose Theater

The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis closes the concert season with an audience favorite: an all-Ellington evening of musical masterpieces. Over the course of six decades, Duke Ellington wrote well over 1,000 compositions, some of the richest and most enduring music of the past century.

Free pre-concert discussion about the music and artists at 7:00 p.m.

FAMILY CONCERTS



The Jazz for Young People program consists of narrated hour-long concerts in Rose Theater about the life and music of jazz legends. Tickets start at $10.

Upcoming Family Concerts:



FAMILY CONCERT: WHO IS DAVE BRUBECK?



March 21 | 1:00 p.m. & 3:00 p.m. | Rose Theater

Budding music enthusiasts and their families will learn about the life and art of the great jazz composer and pianist Dave Brubeck in this hour-long educational concert. Brubeck's timeless music and principled leadership changed the world for the better, and this youth-oriented Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra concert is going to be a big, swinging celebration of an inspiring jazz ambassador.

Arrive early for pre-concert activities

LATE NIGHT SESSION AT DIZZY'S CLUB



Doors open at 11:15 p.m. every Tuesday through Saturday for Late Night Sessions featuring some of the most talented up-and-coming jazz artists, with jam sessions on Thursdays and Saturdays. Cover is $5 Tuesday-Wednesday, $10 Thursday-Friday, and $20 on Saturday. Student Cover is $5 Tuesday-Friday, and $10 on Saturday. Every Tuesday and Wednesday, Late Night Session is free for anyone who attended the Dizzy's Club 9:30 p.m. set. The newly-introduced Late Night Happy Hour includes eats and drinks starting at $5. For the full lineup, visit jazz.org/dizzys.

Upcoming Late Night Sessions:



Thursday-Saturday, January 2-4

LATE NIGHT SESSION: Willerm Delisfort

Tuesday-Saturday, January 7-11

LATE NIGHT SESSION: Charles Turner & Uptown Swing (1/7-1/10)

LATE NIGHT DANCE SESSION: Charles Turner & Uptown Swing (1/11)

Tuesday-Saturday, January 14-18

LATE NIGHT SESSION: Jacob Melsha

Thursday-Saturday, January 21-25

LATE NIGHT SESSION: Carl Maraghi & Jeru Legacy 4tet

Thursday-Saturday, January 28-February 1

LATE NIGHT SESSION: TBD

STUDENT DISCOUNTS



Dizzy's Club offers special pricing for students year-round. Cover charge for students range from $5 to $20 with a valid student ID. For more exclusive student discounts, visit jazz.org/students.

Additional information may be found at jazz.org

Facebook: facebook.com/jazzatlincolncenter | Twitter: @jazzdotorg |

Instagram: @jazzdotorg | YouTube: youtube.com/jalc | Livestream: jazz.org/live





