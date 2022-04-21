Jazz At Lincoln Center Announces Winners Of 2022 Jack Rudin Jazz Championship
In an awards ceremony last night, April 20, 2022 at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City, Jazz at Lincoln Center Managing and Artistic Director Wynton Marsalis announced the top three university and college jazz band winners and section awards in the second annual Jack Rudin Jazz Championship.
On April 19-20, ten of the nation's most well-regarded university jazz programs competed in Jazz at Lincoln Center's 2022 Jack Rudin Jazz Championship - a two-day invitational competition at Frederick P. Rose Hall, home of Jazz at Lincoln Center. The bands were immersed in intensive rehearsals and workshops culminating in two rounds of competition and a final concert where, for the first time since March 2020, students performed publicly on the Rose Theater stage.
At the awards ceremony, Wynton Marsalis presented awards to each of the ten jazz bands. Michigan State University College of Music won first place and an award of $10,000.00. Temple University won second place and an award of $7,500.00. North Carolina Central University won third place and an award of $5,000.00. All monetary awards were given to the schools to build on the excellence of their respective jazz education programs.
The awardees were selected by a panel of judges comprised of distinguished jazz musicians and educators: Ayn Inserto, Carlos Henriquez, Jeff Hamilton, Randy Brecker, and Wynton Marsalis.
1st PLACE:
MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MUSIC
2nd PLACE:
TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
3rd PLACE:
NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL UNIVERSITY
SECTION AWARDS:
Outstanding Rhythm Section:
Temple University
Michigan State University College Of Music
Outstanding Reed Section:
Indiana University Jacobs School Of Music
Outstanding Trombone Section:
University Of Cincinnati College-
Conservatory Of Music
Temple University
North Carolina Central University
Brigham Young University
Honorable Mention Trumpet Section:
University Of Cincinnati College-
Conservatory Of Music
Outstanding Trumpet Section:
Temple University
Indiana University Jacobs School Of Music
North Carolina Central University
Brigham Young University
Outstanding Brass Section:
University Of Kansas
Michigan State University College Of Music
Honorable Mention Piano:
Chris Caporale - University Of Cincinnati
College-conservatory Of Music
James Wood - University Of North Carolina, Greensboro
Heather Cutler - Brigham Young University
Outstanding Piano:
Anthony Aldissi - Temple University
Patrick Hogan - University Of Nevada, Las Vegas
Alex Flavell - California State University, Fullerton
Honorable Mention Bass:
Stanley Ruvinov - Temple University
Chris Mills - North Carolina Central University
Outstanding Bass:
Brandon Rose - Michigan State University
College Of Music
Outstanding Drums:
Maria Marmarou - Temple University
Joshua H. Watkins - Michigan State University
College Of Music
Outstanding Bongos And Güiro:
Emma Walsh - Indiana University Jacobs
School Of Music
Honorable Mention Congas:
Cameron Henry - Indiana University Jacobs
School Of Music
Outstanding Guitar:
John Fraka - University Of Kansas
Luke E. M. Sittard - Michigan State University College Of Music
Honorable Mention Clarinet:
Dan Rowe - California State University, Fullerton
Honorable Mention Soprano Saxophone:
Chloe White - University Of North Carolina, Greensboro
Outstanding Alto Saxophone:
Keegan Kaiser - University Of Kansas
Eric Law - Michigan State University College Of Music
Bryn Chapman - Brigham Young University
Honorable Mention Tenor Saxophone:
Dan Rowe - California State University, Fullerton
Corin O'brien - California State University, Fullerton
Outstanding Tenor Saxophone:
Dylan Band - Temple University
Shaquim Muldrow - North Carolina Central University
Honorable Mention Baritone Saxophone:
Jordan Ingram - University Of North Carolina, Greensboro
Outstanding Baritone Saxophone:
Joseph Trahan - Indiana University Jacobs
School Of Music
Christian Alva - California State University, Fullerton
Honorable Mention Trombone:
Ian Kaufman - Temple University
Leroy Pridgen Iv - University Of North Carolina, Greensboro
Colin Wreath - University Of Kansas
Brandon Seaforth - North Carolina Central University
Outstanding Trombone:
Wyatt Forhan - Michigan State University
College Of Music
Jack English - Brigham Young University
Kevin West - Brigham Young University
Outstanding Bass Trombone:
Aiden Williams - Brigham Young University
Honorable Mention Trumpet:
Brent Proseus - University Of Cincinnati
College-conservatory Of Music
Myles Twitty - University Of Cincinnati
College-conservatory Of Music
Ian Rood - University Of North Carolina, Greensboro
Outstanding Trumpet:
Charlie Merk - University Of Cincinnati
College-conservatory Of Music
John Meko - Temple University
Banks Sapnar - Temple University
Emerson Borg - University Of North Carolina, Greensboro
Sam Butler - Indiana University Jacobs
School Of Music
Nick Recktenwald - Indiana University Jacobs
School Of Music
Lucas Stickley-miner - Michigan State
University College Of Music
Jeremiah Flack - Michigan State University
College Of Music
Trunino O. Lowe - Michigan State University
College Of Music
Bryant Jordan - Brigham Young University
Outstanding Lead Trumpet:
Alex Bender - Michigan State University
College Of Music
Honorable Mention Vocals:
Danielle Dougherty - Temple University
Outstanding Vocals:
Julian Kennedy - University Of North
Carolina, Greensboro
Outstanding Arrangement:
Jack English - Brigham Young University
Outstanding Original Composition:
Patrick Hogan - University Of Nevada, Las Vegas
Earl Hines Outstanding Musician Award:
Keegan Kaiser - University Of Kansas
Ensembles competing in the 2022 Jack Rudin Jazz Championship hail from the following colleges and universities: Brigham Young University (Provo, UT), California State University, Fullerton (Fullerton, CA), Indiana University Jacobs School of Music (Bloomington, IN), Michigan State University College of Music (East Lansing, MI), North Carolina Central University (Durham, NC), Temple University (Philadelphia, PA), University of Kansas (Lawrence, KS), University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music (Cincinnati, OH), University of Nevada, Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV), and University of North Carolina Greensboro (Greensboro, NC).
The Jack Rudin Jazz Championship honors the legacy of Jack Rudin, longtime supporter of Jazz at Lincoln Center, and his founding support for Essentially Ellington, the organization's signature transformative education program. Launched in 2020, right before the pandemic, the Jack Rudin Jazz Championship provides participating ensembles with quality literature and a forum for celebrating excellence and achievement, while introducing higher education to Jazz at Lincoln Center's education methodology and philosophy-extending JALC's educational mission into the sphere of professional development for the next generation of leading jazz artists.
Jazz at Lincoln Center serves the largest jazz education program network in the world, and its initiatives are based on the organization's 34-year history of education in jazz performance and appreciation. Goals of each program are for students to gain insight into American vernacular music and jazz, learn the communal history of jazz in a sociopolitical context, receive guidance on how to better communicate personal objectives, and gain awareness of the mission of jazz musicians today building on the aspirations laid by earlier generations.
For additional information, visit 2022.jazz.org/jrjc.