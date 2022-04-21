Jazz At Lincoln Center Announces Winners Of 2022 Jack Rudin Jazz Championship

In an awards ceremony last night, April 20, 2022 at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City, Jazz at Lincoln Center Managing and Artistic Director Wynton Marsalis announced the top three university and college jazz band winners and section awards in the second annual Jack Rudin Jazz Championship.

On April 19-20, ten of the nation's most well-regarded university jazz programs competed in Jazz at Lincoln Center's 2022 Jack Rudin Jazz Championship - a two-day invitational competition at Frederick P. Rose Hall, home of Jazz at Lincoln Center. The bands were immersed in intensive rehearsals and workshops culminating in two rounds of competition and a final concert where, for the first time since March 2020, students performed publicly on the Rose Theater stage.

At the awards ceremony, Wynton Marsalis presented awards to each of the ten jazz bands. Michigan State University College of Music won first place and an award of $10,000.00. Temple University won second place and an award of $7,500.00. North Carolina Central University won third place and an award of $5,000.00. All monetary awards were given to the schools to build on the excellence of their respective jazz education programs.

The awardees were selected by a panel of judges comprised of distinguished jazz musicians and educators: Ayn Inserto, Carlos Henriquez, Jeff Hamilton, Randy Brecker, and Wynton Marsalis.

1st PLACE:

MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MUSIC

2nd PLACE:

TEMPLE UNIVERSITY

3rd PLACE:

NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL UNIVERSITY

SECTION AWARDS:

Outstanding Rhythm Section:

Temple University

Michigan State University College Of Music

Outstanding Reed Section:

Indiana University Jacobs School Of Music

Outstanding Trombone Section:

University Of Cincinnati College-

Conservatory Of Music

Temple University

North Carolina Central University

Brigham Young University

Honorable Mention Trumpet Section:

University Of Cincinnati College-

Conservatory Of Music

Outstanding Trumpet Section:

Temple University

Indiana University Jacobs School Of Music

North Carolina Central University

Brigham Young University

Outstanding Brass Section:

University Of Kansas

Michigan State University College Of Music

Honorable Mention Piano:

Chris Caporale - University Of Cincinnati

College-conservatory Of Music

James Wood - University Of North Carolina, Greensboro

Heather Cutler - Brigham Young University

Outstanding Piano:

Anthony Aldissi - Temple University

Patrick Hogan - University Of Nevada, Las Vegas

Alex Flavell - California State University, Fullerton

Honorable Mention Bass:

Stanley Ruvinov - Temple University

Chris Mills - North Carolina Central University

Outstanding Bass:

Brandon Rose - Michigan State University

College Of Music

Outstanding Drums:

Maria Marmarou - Temple University

Joshua H. Watkins - Michigan State University

College Of Music

Outstanding Bongos And Güiro:

Emma Walsh - Indiana University Jacobs

School Of Music

Honorable Mention Congas:

Cameron Henry - Indiana University Jacobs

School Of Music

Outstanding Guitar:

John Fraka - University Of Kansas

Luke E. M. Sittard - Michigan State University College Of Music

Honorable Mention Clarinet:

Dan Rowe - California State University, Fullerton

Honorable Mention Soprano Saxophone:

Chloe White - University Of North Carolina, Greensboro

Outstanding Alto Saxophone:

Keegan Kaiser - University Of Kansas

Eric Law - Michigan State University College Of Music

Bryn Chapman - Brigham Young University

Honorable Mention Tenor Saxophone:

Dan Rowe - California State University, Fullerton

Corin O'brien - California State University, Fullerton

Outstanding Tenor Saxophone:

Dylan Band - Temple University

Shaquim Muldrow - North Carolina Central University

Honorable Mention Baritone Saxophone:

Jordan Ingram - University Of North Carolina, Greensboro

Outstanding Baritone Saxophone:

Joseph Trahan - Indiana University Jacobs

School Of Music

Christian Alva - California State University, Fullerton

Honorable Mention Trombone:

Ian Kaufman - Temple University

Leroy Pridgen Iv - University Of North Carolina, Greensboro

Colin Wreath - University Of Kansas

Brandon Seaforth - North Carolina Central University

Outstanding Trombone:

Wyatt Forhan - Michigan State University

College Of Music

Jack English - Brigham Young University

Kevin West - Brigham Young University

Outstanding Bass Trombone:

Aiden Williams - Brigham Young University

Honorable Mention Trumpet:

Brent Proseus - University Of Cincinnati

College-conservatory Of Music

Myles Twitty - University Of Cincinnati

College-conservatory Of Music

Ian Rood - University Of North Carolina, Greensboro

Outstanding Trumpet:

Charlie Merk - University Of Cincinnati

College-conservatory Of Music

John Meko - Temple University

Banks Sapnar - Temple University

Emerson Borg - University Of North Carolina, Greensboro

Sam Butler - Indiana University Jacobs

School Of Music

Nick Recktenwald - Indiana University Jacobs

School Of Music

Lucas Stickley-miner - Michigan State

University College Of Music

Jeremiah Flack - Michigan State University

College Of Music

Trunino O. Lowe - Michigan State University

College Of Music

Bryant Jordan - Brigham Young University

Outstanding Lead Trumpet:

Alex Bender - Michigan State University

College Of Music

Honorable Mention Vocals:

Danielle Dougherty - Temple University

Outstanding Vocals:

Julian Kennedy - University Of North

Carolina, Greensboro

Outstanding Arrangement:

Jack English - Brigham Young University

Outstanding Original Composition:

Patrick Hogan - University Of Nevada, Las Vegas

Earl Hines Outstanding Musician Award:

Keegan Kaiser - University Of Kansas

Ensembles competing in the 2022 Jack Rudin Jazz Championship hail from the following colleges and universities: Brigham Young University (Provo, UT), California State University, Fullerton (Fullerton, CA), Indiana University Jacobs School of Music (Bloomington, IN), Michigan State University College of Music (East Lansing, MI), North Carolina Central University (Durham, NC), Temple University (Philadelphia, PA), University of Kansas (Lawrence, KS), University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music (Cincinnati, OH), University of Nevada, Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV), and University of North Carolina Greensboro (Greensboro, NC).

The Jack Rudin Jazz Championship honors the legacy of Jack Rudin, longtime supporter of Jazz at Lincoln Center, and his founding support for Essentially Ellington, the organization's signature transformative education program. Launched in 2020, right before the pandemic, the Jack Rudin Jazz Championship provides participating ensembles with quality literature and a forum for celebrating excellence and achievement, while introducing higher education to Jazz at Lincoln Center's education methodology and philosophy-extending JALC's educational mission into the sphere of professional development for the next generation of leading jazz artists.

Jazz at Lincoln Center serves the largest jazz education program network in the world, and its initiatives are based on the organization's 34-year history of education in jazz performance and appreciation. Goals of each program are for students to gain insight into American vernacular music and jazz, learn the communal history of jazz in a sociopolitical context, receive guidance on how to better communicate personal objectives, and gain awareness of the mission of jazz musicians today building on the aspirations laid by earlier generations.

For additional information, visit 2022.jazz.org/jrjc.