Janus Music & Sound Presents Highly Anticipated Album "Lo intransferible" "(The Untransferable)

With a wealth of experience and hundreds of concerts countless concerts under his belt, Solare's musical prowess shines through in this unique collection.

By:
The German label Janus Music & Sound presents the highly anticipated album "Lo intransferible" "(The Untransferable), showcasing eleven piano pieces composed and performed by the legendary pianist Juan María Solare. With a wealth of experience and hundreds of concerts countless concerts under his belt, Solare's musical prowess shines through in this unique collection.

"Lo intransferible" is a notable collection of neoclassical piano music that combines strong melodic elements with profound emotional aspects. This album comprises eleven deeply personal works, born from a particularly complex phase of the artist's life. "Untransferable" are the lived experiences, the endured pain, and the awakening of consciousness.

Lo intransferible - link to several outlets

Conceived as a conceptual album, this collection invites listeners to embark on a transformative journey, guiding them from darkness to light, from the confines of inner oppression to the realms of liberation, and from the brink of despair (Thanatos) to the spirit of survival.

Tracklist:

01 - Puerta al jardín (Gateway to the Garden)

02 - Perfumado despertar (Perfumed Awakening)

03 - Lozanía de un caluroso invierno (Lushness of a Warm Winter)

04 - Sin ellas, sin él (Without Them, Without Him)

05 - Esto también pasará (This Too Shall Pass)

06 - Como una cosecha de claridad (Like a Harvest of Clarity)

07 - Casa no es un lugar, es un tiempo, y ese tiempo ya no existe (Home Is Not a Place, It Is a Time, and That Time No Longer Exists)

08 - Lo que nunca nos dijimos (What We Never Said Each Other)

09 - Lejana transparencia (Distant Transparency)

10 - Oculto en las hojas (Hidden Among the Leaves)

11 - Aunque el cielo se derrame de presencia (Even If the Sky Overflows with Presence)

Uncertain about where to begin? Standout tracks include 8, 4, and 11, which have garnered high praise from specialized press and have amassed a significant number of streams on Spotify.

You can find the recordings of "Lo intransferible" on popular digital streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon. Discover the album now at: Lo intransferible - piano music.

Moreover, "Lo intransferible" is also available on Instagram and even TikTok, allowing the tracks to be used as the perfect soundtrack for your videos or reels.



