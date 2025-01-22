James Ehnes Extends Contract With Seattle Chamber Music Society

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



James Ehnes has signed a new eight-year contract with Seattle Chamber Music Society and will continue to serve as the Gilbert Omenn and Martha Darling Artistic Director through 2032. Ehnes, widely regarded as one of the greatest musicians of our time, was first named to the position in 2012.

"Seattle Chamber Music Society is truly my artistic home and I am honored to continue our work together," said Ehnes. "There has been no greater pleasure in my career than having this opportunity to present the greatest music with the greatest artists for our wonderful audiences in Seattle and beyond" he adds.

Since 1982, SCMS has been a cornerstone of Seattle's arts scene, presenting world-class performances and enriching the community with its mission to make high-quality chamber music accessible to all. During Ehnes's tenure as Artistic Director, SCMS has opened its Center for Chamber Music, created the world-renowned SCMS Virtual Concert Hall, established chamber music academies for both students and adults, and more than doubled its yearly concert activity. This eight-year extension highlights SCMS and Ehnes's pride in their extraordinary partnership and shared vision for expanding the reach of world-class Chamber Music performance.

"As one of the most celebrated musicians of his generation, James Ehnes's choice to dedicate such a significant part of his career to chamber music is a major win for this art form and its role in shaping the cultural landscape of our cities," said John Holloway, Executive Director of SCMS. "I believe chamber music will be the cornerstone of classical music in American cities moving forward, and James's decision only strengthens that vision."

SCMS's 2025 Winter Festival, scheduled from January 24 to February 2, will feature iconic works from 1850-1950 by 18 different composers, focusing on "perhaps the richest hundred years in the history of chamber music," according to Ehnes.

About Seattle Chamber Music Society

The mission of Seattle Chamber Music Society is to foster the appreciation of chamber music by presenting performances, both in-person and online through the Virtual Concert Hall, that feature world-class musicians in accessible and inviting formats, with an emphasis on developing a broad-based sustainable audience through education and community outreach.

Each year, SCMS presents a Winter Festival in January and a Summer Festival in July at the Illsley Ball Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, bringing the world's finest classical musicians to the stage. These intimate chamber music performances captivate both seasoned enthusiasts and newcomers alike. In addition to its renowned festivals, SCMS offers an expanded year-round lineup, including the new Signature Series, Crescendo Concerts in Seattle's most stunning homes, and Concerts at the Center for Chamber Music, providing unparalleled access to extraordinary musical experiences.

SCMS also enriches the community through dynamic engagement programs designed for audiences of all ages. From inspiring young learners in elementary schools to enriching lives in retirement communities, and from performances in hospitals and parks to concerts on wheels, SCMS remains steadfast in its mission to bring world-class chamber music to every corner of our community.

Comments