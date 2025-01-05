Interview: Lena Cambis And Sean O'Neil of Sarasota Music Conservatory

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sarasota is truly a gem when it comes to the arts scene! It's no wonder that it's known as the Cultural Center for the State of Florida. John Ringling's vision of making Sarasota a hub for the arts in the Southeast has truly come to life. The city is teeming with various arts and theater outlets, as well as schools and centers nurturing local talents. Building Sarasota into a world-class arts and entertainment destination requires strong community support, especially in cultivating the creativity and passion of our youngest community members.

Lena Cambis and Sean O'Neil, who founded the Sarasota Music Conservatory, aimed to create a nurturing environment for individuals in Sarasota looking to elevate their music education and take it to the "next level." Both Lena and Sean embarked on their musical journeys at a young age, delving into the world of violin and music. Despite their passion for music, they struggled to find peers who shared their enthusiasm. Lena, who began her musical pursuits in Montpellier, France at the age of 4, and Sean, who started studying violin in New Orleans at 5, recognized the importance of fostering a community of like-minded individuals. Through unwavering determination and relentless dedication, they pursued their musical education independently, seeking guidance from esteemed and celebrated mentors at various distinguished institutions. In a blessing for our Sarasota community, they both moved to Sarasota in the early 2000’s, met playing in the Sarasota Orchestra and the rest is history.

Conservatories provide a comprehensive education that blends theoretical study with hands-on learning and career preparation. Students frequently showcase their talents through performances, whether independently or collaboratively with fellow musicians. These institutions prioritize real-world relevance, offering a setting that reflects the dynamics of the professional artistic field. At the Sarasota Music Conservatory, students have the opportunity to delve into the fascinating world of music through a comprehensive curriculum. The curriculum includes courses in Music Theory, Solfege, and Music History, providing a well-rounded educational experience that is comparable to conservatories in major cities like New York and London.

Lena and Sean's dream of starting the Conservatory sprouted from their cozy home. They were the visionaries who laid its foundation and also served as its initial instructors. In just a year, the demand for their classes grew, prompting them to welcome 6 more teachers--colleagues from the Orchestra--to cater to over 60 eager students. Their journey led them from one location to another until settling in the vibrant Rosemary District. Now, boasting a team of 18 skilled teachers and a bustling student body of over 150, their ambitions have only expanded. The ultimate objective? To secure a dedicated building equipped with a performance hall, spaces for community events, and rooms for enriching education and lessons. The Conservatory, once a dream nurtured at home, is now a thriving hub of creativity and learning, with a future as bright as the notes echoing through its halls.

The Sarasota Music Conservatory is a warm and welcoming non-for-profit organization dedicated to developing students of all ages, from 4 to 89 years old. They are passionate about providing numerous opportunities for their students to showcase their talent through performances.

One exciting event coming up is the Piano Marathon on January 26th, where they will celebrate their new Kawai piano by featuring performances from various students, donors, and friends of the Conservatory. Another highly anticipated event is the Annual Gala at Holly Hall on April 27th, where all students and faculty will come together to collaborate with local artists and showcase their hard work and dedication.

Lena shared “We aim to create a vibrant hub for our students, offering them plentiful opportunities to collaborate with professionals in the music industry. Our goal is to expand our community and offerings to enrich the music community as a whole.” The Conservatory is continuously evolving, introducing new programs that not only include traditional group lessons but also pre-college level offerings inspired by prestigious institutions like Julliard and the Manhattan School of Music, catering to aspiring musicians aiming for the highest levels of achievement.

The Sarasota Music Conservatory awarded over $20,000 in scholarships last year and provided students with instruments and resources to support their music education. Lena and Sean aim to create a welcoming space that deeply impacts the Sarasota community, nurturing the next generation of music enthusiasts. They strive to make high-quality music education accessible to all by offering affordable rates and hiring world-class musicians.

For further information or inquiries please go to Music Lessons Sarasota. Sarasota Music Conservatory is located at 323 Central Avenue.

