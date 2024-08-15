Hudson Valley Symphony Orchestra Appoints André Raphel as Principal Conductor and Artistic Advisor

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Hudson Valley Symphony Orchestra announced the appointment of André Raphel as Principal Conductor and Artistic Advisor. Raphel begins as Principal Conductor and Artistic Advisor Designate effective immediately. Raphel’s two-year term as Principal Conductor and Artistic Advisor will begin in September 2024 with the start of the 2024-2025 Season. “The musicians have expressed their overwhelming support as we officially welcome Maestro Raphel. We are excited to embark on this new chapter together,” said Executive Director and violinist Rachel Crozier.



Raphel and the musicians of the HVSO have collaborated on three occasions since 2022. He has led the orchestra in performances of Gustav Holst’s The Planets and Mendelssohn’s Italian Symphony. On May 18, 2024, Raphel conducted the inaugural concert of the Hudson Valley Symphony Orchestra, in a program featuring “The Music of John Williams.”



Raphel is Conductor Laureate of the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra, having served as Music Director for 15 years. André Raphel has appeared with most of the major American Orchestras including Boston Symphony, Chicago Symphony, Cleveland Orchestra, Philadelphia Orchestra and the New York Philharmonic. During the 2024-2025 Season, Raphel makes his Berlin debut leading the Deutsches Symphonie-Orchester Berlin.



The musicians of the HVSO have been bringing music to the Hudson Valley for over 90 years. They played together first as the Dutchess County Philharmonic Orchestra, and then as the Hudson Valley Philharmonic. In May 2024, the orchestra reorganized as the Hudson Valley Symphony Orchestra, renewing its commitment to community, education, and bringing inspiring performances to the Hudson Valley region. Raphel is known for his compelling musical performances, and his commitment to education and community engagement. Marcia Gates, HVSO Personnel Manager and Principal Flutist commented, “We couldn’t find a better candidate than André Raphel to be our Conductor and Artistic Advisor through this transitional time.”

About André Raphel

Acclaimed for his creative programing and versatility, conductor André Raphel is renowned for his compelling musical performances. Raphel has led critically acclaimed festivals, world premieres and commissioned works by Richard Danielpour, Jennifer Higdon, Kenneth Fuchs, Ellen Taaffe Zwilich, Uri Caine, and Hannibal Lokumbe.

Conductor Laureate of the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra, André Raphel led the orchestra as Music Director for 15 years. Other key positions have included, Assistant Conductor to Kurt Masur at the New York Philharmonic for two years. He was Assistant Conductor of The Philadelphia Orchestra for six years. Raphel served for three years as Assistant Conductor of the Saint Louis Symphony.



Raphel enjoys a busy career as guest conductor. In June 2025, André Raphel makes his Berlin debut leading the Deutsches Symphonie-Orchester Berlin. Recent appearances include engagements with Boston Symphony and Minnesota Orchestra among others. The Boston Globe named his performance of Uri Caine’s Passion of Octavius Catto with the Boston Symphony, one of “10 Memorable Classical Music Moments from 2023.” Raphel has appeared with most of the major American orchestras including Chicago Symphony, Cleveland Orchestra, Philadelphia Orchestra and New York Philharmonic.



Born André Raphel Smith in Durham, North Carolina he began formal music lessons at age 11. He received his Bachelor of Music degree from the University of Miami, and pursued further study at Yale University where he earned his Master’s Degree. While at Yale, he began conducting studies with Otto-Werner Mueller. He continued studies with Mueller at the Curtis Institute of Music earning a Diploma in conducting and at The Juilliard School, where he was awarded the Bruno Walter Memorial Scholarship and received an Advanced Certificate in orchestral conducting.



Raphel is the recipient of numerous honors and awards which attest to his artistry. Among them, the North Carolina Senate awarded Raphel the “Order of the Long Leaf Pine.” The award, presented annually is the state’s highest honor for a civilian.

