Hershey Symphony Orchestra Schedules Derby-Themed Musical Gala At The New Englewood Venue

The Hershey Symphony Orchestra announces its new fundraising event, "A Night at the Derby," Saturday, May 2, 2020 from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the new Englewood venue in Hershey.

The evening will feature music from orchestral groups and the Hershey Symphony Dance Band. Guests will enjoy heavy hors d'oeuvres, a silent auction, and Kentucky Derby fun.

Tickets are $75 per person and a cash bar will be available. A portion of the ticket price is tax-deductible. Reservations are limited and may be made at www.HersheySymphony.org. All proceeds benefit The Hershey Symphony Orchestra.

Business people interested in sponsorship opportunities or donating auction items may contact the Symphony at ads@hersheysymphony.org.

The Englewood is Hershey's newest music entertainment and dining destination and will open to the public in April 2020. Originally built in 1861, Englewood will feature a 130-seat restaurant, 200-seat patio, live music venue and brewery.





