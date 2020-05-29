Here is a List of When Concert Halls Will Reopen Their Doors

Classical-Music.com has reported on which concert halls will be opening their doors following the the COVID-19 lockdown and when.

See the list below:

Vienna Philharmonic

The Vienna Philharmomnic will return on June 5. The audience will be restricted to 100 people, all required to wear a mask.

BBC Proms at the Royal Albert Hall

The BBC is aiming to London's Royal Albert Hall for the final two weeks of the season from 28 August.

Ravenna Festival, Italy

The festival will begin on 21 June, with its opening concert led by Riccardo Muti.

Basque National Orchestra

Around 50 musicians will perform 8 concerts, all of whom will be following social distancing guidelines and wearing masks. There will be no audiences, but concerts will be recorded and broadcast on Saturday mornings at 11am from 30 May on ETB2.

Basque National Orchestra is the first orchestra in Spain to be returning to the stage.

Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra

The Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra will perform a concert on Friday 5 June, with no audience, which will be filmed and broadcast live on Berwaldhallen Play and Swedish radio station P2 at 7pm CET.

Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra

The Norweigian orchestra is returning to the Grieghallen in June for five concerts on June 4, June 11, June 15 and June 16.

Taiwan Philharmonic

The Taiwan Philharmonic returned to Taiwan's National Theater and Concert Hall for its first concert after lockdown on 24 May. They performed for an audience of 450. They will be performing a concert on 30 May, which will be livestreamed here, and on June 12 , livestreamed here.

Related Articles View More Classical Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You