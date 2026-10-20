Han Chen to Perform QUIET HOURS World Premiere with Nine Pianists
The concert will feature Simone Dinnerstein, Aaron Diehl, Timo Andres, and composer Ellis Ludwig-Leone.
GRAMMY-nominated pianist Han Chen will be presented by New York City's popular concert series, Death of Classical, in two concerts on Saturday evening, November 7, 2026, at 7 pm and 8:30 pm, at Christ Chapel at Riverside Church (490 Riverside Drive, New York, NY 10027).
Mr. Chen, joined by eight other pianists, will give the world premiere of the complete performance of Ellis Ludwig-Leone's Quiet Hours. The full formation of the evening will be Timo Andres, Han Chen, Aaron Diehl, Simone Dinnerstein, David Kaplan, Lisa Kaplan, Dan Schlosberg, Adam Tendler, and the composer Ellis Ludwig-Leone himself.
Quiet Hours is a set of nine nocturnes dedicated to nine pianists appearing in the November 7 recitals. The album with the same name was released August 14, 2026. The complete program follows:
Quiet Hours
- Ellis Ludwig-Leone
- Quiet Hours - Han Chen
- Downstairs Neighbors - Aaron Diehl
- Barcarole for a Sunken City - David Kaplan
- Trois Allumettes (for M.H.) - Ellis Ludwig-Leone
- The House at Night - Simone Dinnerstein
- Bright Room, Dark Corners - Lisa Kaplan
- Nocturne - Timo Andres
- Family Portrait - Adam Tendler
- A Long, Long Sleep - Dan Schlosberg
General admission of $95 can be purchased on Death of Classical's event page. For more information, please visit pianist Han Chen's website.
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