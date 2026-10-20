Han Chen to Perform QUIET HOURS World Premiere with Nine Pianists

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GRAMMY-nominated pianist Han Chen will be presented by New York City's popular concert series, Death of Classical, in two concerts on Saturday evening, November 7, 2026, at 7 pm and 8:30 pm, at Christ Chapel at Riverside Church (490 Riverside Drive, New York, NY 10027).

Mr. Chen, joined by eight other pianists, will give the world premiere of the complete performance of Ellis Ludwig-Leone's Quiet Hours. The full formation of the evening will be Timo Andres, Han Chen, Aaron Diehl, Simone Dinnerstein, David Kaplan, Lisa Kaplan, Dan Schlosberg, Adam Tendler, and the composer Ellis Ludwig-Leone himself.

Quiet Hours is a set of nine nocturnes dedicated to nine pianists appearing in the November 7 recitals. The album with the same name was released August 14, 2026. The complete program follows:

Quiet Hours

Ellis Ludwig-Leone

Quiet Hours - Han Chen

Downstairs Neighbors - Aaron Diehl

Barcarole for a Sunken City - David Kaplan

Trois Allumettes (for M.H.) - Ellis Ludwig-Leone

The House at Night - Simone Dinnerstein

Bright Room, Dark Corners - Lisa Kaplan

Nocturne - Timo Andres

Family Portrait - Adam Tendler

A Long, Long Sleep - Dan Schlosberg

General admission of $95 can be purchased on Death of Classical's event page. For more information, please visit pianist Han Chen's website.

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