HERMITAGE SUNSETS @ SELBY GARDENS Announces Dates for Fifth Anniversary Season

The Hermitage Artist Retreat's popular series, “Hermitage Sunsets @ Selby Gardens,” continues into its fifth anniversary as part of the Hermitage's 2024-2025 season.

The outdoor series — a celebrated collaboration between the Hermitage and Marie Selby Botanical Gardens — features performances and explorations of works-in-progress by Hermitage artists-in-residence and alumni. “Hermitage Sunsets @ Selby Gardens” events are currently scheduled to take place at Selby Gardens' Downtown Sarasota campus and the Historic Spanish Point campus in Osprey.

The first of these events, “Let the Music Set You Free,” features Broadway veteran, Tony Award-winning co-founder of Broadway Advocacy Coalition, and 2024 Hermitage Greenfield Prize finalist Britton Smith. As the bandleader for the alternative soul band Britton and the Sting, this visionary artist and advocate is a force of nature determined to unite the world through a passion for music and theater.

Britton's vibrant work bears witness to the inspiration that can be found within and around us all. Catch this dynamic performer like never before in a stripped-down presentation surrounded by the beautiful sanctuary of Selby Gardens' Downtown Sarasota campus on Thursday October 17 at 5:30pm.

The second of these events is “Solo Flute — Destiny of Density,” where award-winning flutist, composer, and returning Hermitage Fellow Claire Chase will share selections of her genre-defining work and discuss her innovative approach to music.

This event will take place on Thursday, December 5 at 5:30pm, at Selby Gardens' Historic Spanish Point campus in Osprey. Chase is a world-renowned musician and composer who was also one of the inaugural artists in the “Hermitage Sunsets @ Selby Gardens” series, in addition to performing at two past Hermitage Artful Lobster events. A soloist, collaborative artist, curator, and advocate for new and experimental music, she has been described by The New York Times as “the most important flutist of our time.”

Chase was named a MacArthur Fellow in 2012, and in 2017 was the first flutist to be awarded the Avery Fisher Prize from Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. A professor of music at Harvard University, she recently concluded her term as a member of the Hermitage National Curatorial Council.

Confirmed dates for this fifth season of “Hermitage Sunsets @ Selby Gardens” include:

· Thursday, October 17, 2024, at 5:30pm, Downtown Sarasota Campus

· Thursday December 5, 2024, at 5:30pm, Historic Spanish Point

· Thursday January 30, 2025, at 5:30pm, Downtown Sarasota Campus

· Thursday February 20, 2025, at 5:30pm, Historic Spanish Point

· Thursday, March 6, 2025, at 5:30pm, Downtown Sarasota Campus

· Thursday, May 1, 2025, at 6:30pm, Historic Spanish Point

