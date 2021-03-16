Grand Teton Music Festival Welcomes Musicians And Audiences Back To Celebrate 60th Summer Season

This summer, the Grand Teton Music Festival and Music Director Sir Donald Runnicles will "Welcome Home" their musicians, patrons, and community from July 2 to August 21, 2021. GTMF celebrates its 60th season with seven weeks of performances - one week outdoors and six weeks inside Walk Festival Hall. GTMF is pleased to present guest artists including violinists James Ehnes and Leila Josefowicz, Broadway star Capathia Jenkins, soprano Julia Bullock, pianist Yefim Bronfman, cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, and conductors Gemma New, Stéphane Denève, and Miguel Harth-Bedoya.

Sir Donald Runnicles remarks, "I'm looking forward to having us all come back together for our 60th season, when we return home to the Festival we love. It's my honor and privilege to make music and share it with our extended family in the beautiful surroundings of Jackson Hole."

GTMF's 60th season launches with a week of limited-capacity outdoor concerts in its Festival Tent including the annual special patriotic pops concert on July 4 featuring Broadway star Capathia Jenkins. Audiences of all ages can look forward to a Film Music Spectacular evening featuring compositions by John Barry, Elmer Bernstein, and John Williams (July 2). Sir Donald Runnicles - a renowned opera conductor and music director of Deutsche Oper Berlin - leads a night of beloved arias from such operas as La bohème, La traviata, Carmen, and The Barber of Seville with soprano Heidi Stober, mezzo-soprano Irene Roberts, tenor Robert Watson, and baritone Thomas Lehman (July 6).

The Festival Orchestra moves to Walk Festival Hall with British cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, winner of the 2016 BBC Young Musician award, performing Dvořák's Cello Concerto and the world premiere of Melody Eötvös' The Deciding Machine (July 16-17). GTMF is also proud to have co-commissioned Jessie Montgomery's 2021 work Freedom Songs sung by soprano Julia Bullock (August 13-14). Yefim Bronfman joins the Festival Orchestra those evenings for Beethoven's Third Piano Concerto. Guest conductor Stéphane Denève leads the Festival Orchestra with violinist James Ehnes performing Barber's Violin Concerto (August 6-7), and Sir Donald Runnicles returns to the podium for the 60th season finale, joined by 2018 Avery Fisher Prize winner Leila Josefowicz, performing Stravinsky's Violin Concerto, alongside Ravel's Alborada del grazioso and Tchaikovsky's Fourth Symphony (August 20-21).

In addition to the star power of GTMF's 2021 guest artists, several GTMF musicians stand in the soloist spotlight this summer including harpist Elisabeth Remy Johnson and flautist Angela Jones-Reus with Mozart's Concerto for Flute and Harp in C Major (July 23-24), conducted by Miguel Harth-Bedoya. Trombonist Michael Mulcahy performs Carl Vine's Five Hallucinations under the direction of guest conductor Gemma New (July 30-31).

GTMF's annual chamber music series featuring world-class Festival Orchestra musicians begins on Wednesday, July 14 at Walk Festival Hall and continues every Wednesday evening through August 18. Program details for those concerts will be released in May 2021.

In light of the pandemic, GTMF is developing health and safety protocols to ensure a safe environment for performers, audience members, staff, and volunteers. The Festival installed two AtmosAir Matterhorn units - based on bi-polar ionization technology - at Walk Festival Hall in 2020, which seeks out and neutralizes contaminants in the air. Tests performed by Microchem Laboratory have confirmed that the presence of coronavirus is reduced by 99.92% within 30 minutes of exposure to the AtmosAir devices. Additional health measures include adjusting venue capacity and seating plans, and wearing masks. Quick and regular testing of musicians and staff will occur throughout the Festival. Plans will adjust in response to public health measures as they evolve leading up to the summer.

Subscriptions go on sale March 30. Single tickets go on sale in May. The Fritz Box Office at Walk Festival Hall opens in June. For further information about purchasing tickets, please visit gtmf.org or call 307-733-1128.

2021 SUMMER DETAILS

Events will be held at the Walk Festival Hall unless otherwise noted.

The Festival Tent will be located in the Center for the Arts Park in downtown Jackson.

Festival Orchestra: Film Music Spectacular

Friday, July 2 | 6 PM

Festival Tent

Donald Runnicles, conductor

Music by film composers John Barry, Elmer Bernstein, and John Williams and ever-popular orchestral works from 2001: A Space Odyssey, Out of Africa, Fantasia, Apocalypse Now, Raiders of the Lost Ark, and more.

Special Event: Patriotic Pops

Sunday, July 4 | 6 PM

Festival Tent

Donald Runnicles, conductor

Capathia Jenkins, vocalist

Patriotic favorites presented outdoors - fun for the whole family!

Festival Orchestra: A Night at the Opera

Tuesday, July 6 | 6 PM

Festival Tent

Donald Runnicles, conductor

Heidi Stober, soprano

Irene Roberts, mezzo-soprano

Robert Watson, tenor

Thomas Lehman, baritone

A night of arias from the world's most beloved operas-including La bohème, La traviata, Carmen and The Barber of Seville.

Festival Orchestra: Pictures at an Exhibition

Friday, July 16 | 8 PM

Saturday, July 17 | 6 PM

Donald Runnicles, conductor

Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello

Melody Eötvös: The Deciding Machine (World Premiere)

Dvořák: Concerto for Cello in B minor, Op. 104

Mussorgsky/Ravel: Pictures at an Exhibition

Festival Orchestra: Mozart & Tchaikovsky

Friday, July 23 | 8 PM

Saturday, July 24 | 6 PM

Miguel Harth-Bedoya, conductor

Angela Jones-Reus, flute

Elisabeth Remy Johnson, harp

Clarice Assad: Bonecos de Olinda

Mozart: Concerto for Flute and Harp in C Major, K. 299 (297c)

Kodály: Dances of Galánta

Tchaikovsky: Capriccio italien

Festival Orchestra: Britten & Elgar

Friday, July 30 | 8 PM

Saturday, July 31 | 6 PM

Gemma New, conductor

Michael Mulcahy, trombone

Britten: Four Sea Interludes from "Peter Grimes," Op. 33a

Carl Vine: Five Hallucinations for Trombone and Orchestra

Elgar: Enigma Variations, Op. 36

Festival Orchestra: Barber Violin Concerto

Friday, August 6 | 8 PM

Saturday, August 7 | 6 PM

Stéphane Denève, conductor

James Ehnes, violin

Ravel: Ma Mère l'Oye (Mother Goose): Suite

Barber: Concerto for Violin, Op. 14

Dvořák: Symphony No. 8 in G Major, Op. 88

Festival Orchestra: Bronfman Plays Beethoven

Friday, August 13 | 8 PM

Saturday, August 14 | 6 PM

Donald Runnicles, conductor

Julia Bullock, soprano

Yefim Bronfman, piano

Strauss: Don Juan, Op. 20

Jessie Montgomery: Freedom Songs (GTMF Co-commission)

Beethoven: Concerto No. 3 for Piano in C minor, Op. 37

Festival Orchestra: Tchaikovsky Season Finale

Friday, August 20 | 8 PM

Saturday, August 21 | 6 PM

Donald Runnicles, conductor

Leila Josefowicz, violin

Ravel: Alborada del grazioso

Stravinsky: Concerto for Violin in D Major

Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 4 in F minor, Op. 36

Chamber Music at Walk Festival Hall

Wednesday, July 14 | 8 PM

Wednesday, July 21 | 8 PM

Wednesday, July 28 | 8 PM

Wednesday, August 4 | 8 PM

Wednesday, August 11 | 8 PM

Wednesday, August 18 | 8 PM

GTMF's Chamber Series on Wednesdays at Walk Festival Hall features the artistry of GTMF's world-class Festival musicians. Enjoy core classical repertoire mixed with rarely heard gems.