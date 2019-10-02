Grand Rapids Symphony Cancels Halloween Performance Of GHOSTBUSTERS

Grand Rapids Symphony has canceled its scheduled Oct. 31 performance of Ghostbusters in Concert.

The presentation of the full-length film starring Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Sigourney Weaver, accompanied by live music performed by the Grand Rapids Symphony, had been scheduled to coincide with the 35th anniversary of the film's release in 1984.

Due to the concert falling on Halloween, ticket sales were slow, especially compared with sales for Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix or Home Alone, and other films plus live music that are part of the Grand Rapids Pops' 2019-20 season.

Ticket sales for a well-known film such as Ghostbusters could have gone either way, said Denise Lubey, Vice President for Marketing and Communications.

"Ghostbusters might have been a popular alternative for Halloween fans looking for a new experience," Lubey said. "It's likely it's simply the wrong night for a great, new experience."

Oct. 31 was the only date available for the Grand Rapids Symphony to present the film nominated for two Academy Awards including for Best Original Song for the main theme, "Ghostbusters."

The program won't be rescheduled for later this season. The Grand Rapids Symphony's 2020-21 season still is in development.

If you've already bought a ticket for Ghostbusters, you have several options:

You can exchange it for another Grand Rapids Symphony concert this season, such as Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix on Oct. 18-19; Home Alone on Nov. 12, or any other regular concert this season (excluding Itzhak Perlman on Nov. 7). Other programs with film and live music include Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince on Feb. 21-22; and Up on March 20-22. See the entire lineup at GRSymphony.org.

You can receive a gift certificate good toward the purchase of any future Grand Rapids Symphony concert. Any money spent on fees or service charges will be added to the gift certificate.

You can return the ticket to your point of purchase for a refund of the price of the ticket. Please note that ticket fees or service charges cannot be refunded.

Ticket exchanges and gift certificates are available at the Grand Rapids Symphony box office, weekdays 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. at 300 Ottawa Ave. NW, Suite 100, (located across the street from Calder Plaza). Call (616) 454-9451 ext. 4.





