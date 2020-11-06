Gateways Music Festival Presents Finale Concert

The event will feature the Traveling Through Time string quartet with Edward W. Hardy and more.

The 2020 Gateways Music Festival Finale Livestream Concert will feature the Traveling Through Time string quartet with Edward W. Hardy, violin (composer of The Woodsman); Candace Rembert, violin; Drew Alexander Forde, viola (@ThatViolaKid); Thapelo Masita, cello; and the Gateways Brass Collective with Courtney Jones, trumpet; Herb Smith, trumpet; Eric Davis, French horn; Isrea Butler, trombone; Richard White, tuba.

This concert includes a special premiere between Gateways' musicians and students of ROCmusic, Rochester's El Sistema-inspired community-based music education program.

Program includes works by Duke Ellington, Jessie Montgomery, Astor Piazzolla, Herb Smith, Edward W. Hardy, William Grant Still, George Walker, and more.

Pre-concert Conversation: Lee Koonce, host and President & Artistic Director, Gateways Music Festival; Isrea Butler, trombone; Armand Hall, Executive and Artistic Director, ROCmusic; Edward W. Hardy, composer/ violinist.

For the complete program: https://gatewaysmusicfestival.org/gmf2020-finale-concert/

Ticket price: $5-$20; festival passes $20-$50. For live stream tickets: gatewaysmusicfestival.org

