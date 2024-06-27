Galvin Cello Quartet Reveals New Member

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Concert Artists Guild 2022 Victor Victor Elmaleh Competition-winning ensemble Galvin Cello Quartet has revealed its newest member. Cellist James Baik succeeds Sihao He, who stepped down from the group earlier this year. Sihao is joining the Shanghai Quartet as of September 2024. The Quartet also comprises Sydney Lee, Haddon Kay, and Luiz Fernando Venturelli.

Baik has been described as “an undeniable authority,” and possesses “a real warmth emerging in lyricism… and displays mixture of sonic mastery and interiority,” by Le Soir, after his astounding performance at the 2021 Queen Elisabeth Competition. An active chamber musician, James has worked with notable musicians such as Noah Bendix-Balgley, David Finckel, Wu Han, Emanuel Ax, Arnaud Sussmann, Dmitri Murrath, Miriam Fried, Gary Hoffman, Tessa Lark, Gilbert Kalish, Bob McDonald, David McCarroll, members of the Tokyo String Quartet, the American String Quartet, the Pacifica Quartet, and the Escher String Quartet.

Baik has attended the Meadowmount School of Music and the Aspen Music Festival, where he participated in the Finckel Wu Han Chamber Music Program, and was invited as a guest artist for the Music of the Vineyards Festival. Recently, Baik was a fellow at the Ravinia Steans Music Institute, where he gave a widely praised performance of Rachmaninoff’s Cello Sonata.

“We are so excited to welcome James Baik as the newest member of the Galvin Cello Quartet!” Galvin Cello Quartet posted on Instagram. “A Colburn graduate and YCA artist, James is not only an extraordinary cellist and musician, but he also brings a special voice and dynamic energy that elevates our artistry as a cello quartet."

For more information visit: https://www.concertartists.org/galvin-cello-quartet

