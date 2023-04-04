Full Program Of The 43rd Edition Of The Festival International De Jazz De Montréal Unveiled

The Festival International de Jazz de Montréal, presented by TD Bank Group in collaboration with Rio Tinto, continues to evolve to the beat of the music it showcases.

Today, its programming team has revealed the artists who will be performing at this 43rd edition, which takes place this coming June 29 to July 8. Paid concert tickets will go on sale Thursday, April 6 at 10 a.m. Newsletter subscribers will enjoy an exclusive access to a presale on Wednesday, April 5, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.



Over the course of 10 days, world-renowned artists including Buddy Guy, Diana Krall, Robert Plant & Alison Krause, Melody Gardot, Herbie Hancock and George Benson will rub shoulders with jazz's rising stars, sometimes even sharing the same stage. Many established artists will be performing at the Festival for the first time and jazz will be more prominent than ever on both indoor and outdoor Festival stages.

"It sounds cliché in the festival world, but it's worth saying because it's so true: we are incredibly proud to present a truly balanced program that is jam packed with gems!", said Maurin Auxéméry, the new director of the FIJM programming. "With the full backing of the big Festival family, each member of the programming team passionately defends their vision of jazz, which has sparked engaging discussions and a program that embodies what the genre is today. Jazz from the 21st century is changing and mutating, drawing on other musical styles, and our programming reflects this refreshing change. Jazz lovers are becoming more diversified, new generations are tuning in, and we couldn't be happier."