Famed Conductor John Eliot Gardner Accused of Striking Singer Backstage

A representative for the conductor's agency has confirmed that Gardiner has since withdrawn from the Festival Berlioz, the site of the alleged incident.

By: Aug. 23, 2023

POPULAR

SWEENEY TODD, COMPANY, INTO THE WOODS, And ASSASSINS Remastered Recordings Now Available F Photo 1 SWEENEY TODD, COMPANY, INTO THE WOODS, And ASSASSINS Remastered Recordings Now Available From Sony Masterworks
Review: RAGTIME at Union Avenue Opera Photo 2 Review: RAGTIME at Union Avenue Opera
The Metropolitan Opera Guild Will Wind Down Operations; Opera News Will Fold Into Opera Ma Photo 3 The Metropolitan Opera Guild Will Wind Down Operations; Opera News Will Fold Into Opera Magazine
Review: BBC PROM 49: SCHUMANN'S DAS PARADIES UND DIE PERI, Royal Albert Hall Photo 4 Review: BBC PROM 49: SCHUMANN'S DAS PARADIES UND DIE PERI, Royal Albert Hall

Famed Conductor John Eliot Gardner Accused of Striking Singer Backstage

Conductor John Eliot Gardiner has been accused of physically assaulting a singer following a performance at the Festival Berlioz in La Côte-Saint-André.

According to The New York Times, the incident, first reported by classical music website Slippedisc, took place following a concert performance of the Berlioz opera Les Troyens.

An unnamed source told The Times that Gardiner struck the singer, an English bass named William Thomas, in the face for leaving the podium the wrong way at the end of the performance.

A representative for the conductor's agency has confirmed that Gardiner has since withdrawn from the festival and returned to London to meet with his doctor. Gardiner was replaced by Dinis Sousa, an associate conductor of the Monteverdi Choir, for the final Festival Berlioz performance of Les Troyens. 

The source told the Times that the victim exhibited no serious injuries and would take the stage again on Wednesday evening. 

General and artistic director of the Festival Berlioz, Bruno Messina, said in a statement that he was “devastated by the incident.” 

There is no word on whether the alleged incident will impact Gardiner's upcoming performance with Monteverdi Choir and the Orchestre Révolutionnaire et Romantique in southeastern France or upcoming European tour.



RELATED STORIES - Classical Music

1
Ars Lyricas Season Opener Highlights The Paranormal In Baroque Music With FALLEN ANGELS Photo
Ars Lyrica's Season Opener Highlights The Paranormal In Baroque Music With FALLEN ANGELS

GRAMMY-nominated early music ensemble Ars Lyrica Houston kicks off their 20th anniversary season, 20 Years of Magic, with a dramatic season opener highlighting the paranormal in Baroque music: Fallen Angels on Friday, September 22nd at 7:30pm in Zilkha Hall, The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts (in-person and online). 

2
American Composer-Pianist Thomas Nickell to Perform Solo Piano Recital at Tenri Cultural I Photo
American Composer-Pianist Thomas Nickell to Perform Solo Piano Recital at Tenri Cultural Institute

Don't miss American composer-pianist Thomas Nickell's solo piano recital at Tenri Cultural Institute on September 17, 2023. Enjoy an evening of music featuring works by Chopin, Satie, Poulenc, and compositions by Nickell himself.

3
Chelsea Symphony Reveals New Fellowships Photo
Chelsea Symphony Reveals New Fellowships

The Chelsea Symphony, a distinguished classical institution renowned for its unique artistic expression and innovative programming, is thrilled to unveil two exceptional fellowship opportunities.

4
Vibraphonist-Composer Yuhan Su Looks To Visual Art & Poetry On Star-Studded 4th LP, LI Photo
Vibraphonist-Composer Yuhan Su Looks To Visual Art & Poetry On Star-Studded 4th LP, LIBERATED GESTURE﻿  ​   

New York-based vibraphonist Yuhan Su, a Taiwanese native, has built a reputation as “among the most prominent contemporary voices” (Jazziz) on her instrument. Liberated Gesture, her second release for Sunnyside (and fourth album overall), follows up City Animals from 2018 with a new set of original compositions, a new band of heavyweights and a renewed outlook on art and possibility.

From This Author - A.A. Cristi

A.A. Cristi is a graduate of the College of Staten Island with a degree in Communications/Journalism. She has performed both onstage and behind the scenes with La MaMa Experimental Theater Club, ... (read more about this author)

SWEENEY TODD, A History- Part 1: Murder, Meat Pies, Men and MythsSWEENEY TODD, A History- Part 1: Murder, Meat Pies, Men and Myths
Don't Bet Against Clyde Alves- How NEW YORK, NEW YORK Brought A Dance Dynamo Back To BroadwayDon't Bet Against Clyde Alves- How NEW YORK, NEW YORK Brought A Dance Dynamo Back To Broadway
Photos: Tony Awards Fashion- See Who Turned Up And Turned It Out On Broadway's Biggest Night!Photos: Tony Awards Fashion- See Who Turned Up And Turned It Out On Broadway's Biggest Night!
From The Winner's Circle: GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR Star Sean Hayes Celebrates His Tony Win In The Press RoomFrom The Winner's Circle: GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR Star Sean Hayes Celebrates His Tony Win In The Press Room

Videos

Video: The Kid Critics Believe in Magic at EL MAGO POP Video Video: The Kid Critics Believe in Magic at EL MAGO POP
Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Teaser Ahead of October Premiere Video
Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Teaser Ahead of October Premiere
Drew Gehling Opens Up About Vocal Issues Research on CBS Video
Drew Gehling Opens Up About Vocal Issues Research on CBS
Watch Joseph Gordon-Levitt in Trailer For Movie Musical From ONCE Creator Video
Watch Joseph Gordon-Levitt in Trailer For Movie Musical From ONCE Creator
View all Videos

Classical Music SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Seong-Jin Cho
Carnegie Hall (5/17-5/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Igor Levit
Carnegie Hall (3/07-3/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Antonio Sánchez
Carnegie Hall (4/26-4/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# English Baroque Soloists
Carnegie Hall (10/25-10/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pavel Kolesnikov / Samson Tsoy
Carnegie Hall (2/13-2/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hagen Quartet
Carnegie Hall (3/06-3/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Juneteenth Celebration
Carnegie Hall (6/19-6/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alexandre Kantorow
Carnegie Hall (10/22-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bamberg Symphony
Carnegie Hall (4/24-4/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Munich Philharmonic
Carnegie Hall (2/03-2/03)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  