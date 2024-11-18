Ensemble Caprice to Present Handel's MESSIAH This Holiday Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ensemble Caprice will continue its annual holiday tradition by presenting Handel's Messiah, a timeless work that has touched hearts worldwide for nearly three centuries. The concert will take place on Saturday, December 7, at Salle Raoul-Jobin in Quebec City and on Sunday, December 22, at Maison symphonique in Montreal.

A true testament to Handel's genius, Messiah has become one of the most famous and beloved oratorios in the Western classical repertoire. This Baroque masterpiece is praised for its deep spiritual resonance, complex musical structure, and enduring ability to move and uplift audiences of all ages. Under the inspired direction of conductor Matthias Maute, Ensemble Caprice, in collaboration with Ensemble ArtChoral and Festival Classica, will bring this monumental work to life once again.

The audience will have the privilege of hearing renowned soloists: Marianne Lambert (soprano), Rose Nagar-Tremblay (contralto), Emmanuel Hasler (tenor), and Geoffroy Salvas (baritone).

This is a unique opportunity to experience the magic of Christmas through Handel's masterful work, performed by world-class artists.

