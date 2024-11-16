Empire City Men's Chorus Announce Holiday Concert For Peace

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This December, Empire City Men's Chorus will present Dancing Day, a unique holiday concert that intertwines music and traditions from around the world in a vision of unity and peace. Performed over three days—Sunday, December 15, at the Church of the Holy Apostles (296 9th Avenue, New York, NY) and Tuesday, December 17, and Wednesday, December 18, at the Church of the Holy Trinity (316 E 88th St, New York, NY)—this series offers a unifying “composite mass” that brings together Eastern and Western holiday music, celebrating diverse voices in harmony.

At the heart of Dancing Day is Maurice Duruflé's rarely heard Messe Cum Jubilo, a work rooted in the medieval Gregorian chant tradition, with movements that include the Kyrie, Gloria, Credo, Sanctus, and Agnus Dei. These parts of the mass, traditionally sung during Marian feast days, are presented here with Duruflé's rich tonal palette, creating a serene and joyful framework. Interwoven between each movement are choral works from a range of cultural traditions, with selections that span Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, and seasonal music from Asia.

Taking inspiration from the traditional carol Tomorrow Shall Be My Dancing Day, the concert encourages a forward-looking spirit—an invitation to become peacemakers and move beyond division. Highlights include Saeya, Saeya, a Korean folk song; Umi Sono Ai (The Ocean's Love), a Japanese melody of reflection; and Pengyou Ting!, a joyful Chinese song of friendship. Western classics such as Ave Maria by Franz Biebl and John Rutter's Blow, Blow, Thou Winter Wind offer seasonal warmth, complementing the global selection, while the familiar melody of Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas, ECMC's annual tradition, will close the evening with an atmosphere of unity and joy.

In Dancing Day, ECMC furthers its mission to embrace, empower, and elevate marginalized communities, offering audiences a powerful holiday experience that celebrates shared humanity and peace across cultures. “As we present Dancing Day, we invite our audience to experience the holiday season through a collection of global traditions that celebrate peace and unity,” says Vince Peterson, Artistic Director of the Empire City Men's Chorus. “By blending Eastern and Western music, we hope to inspire listeners to reflect on the connections we all share, honoring diverse cultures and voices that uplift and unify us during this season of hope.”

ABOUT EMPIRE CITY MEN'S CHORUS

Now celebrating 30 years, Empire City Men's Chorus (ECMC) has resounded with the heartbeat of humanity, transcending the realm of a traditional choral ensemble to become a transformative movement. From its founding in 1993 as The Gay Gotham Chorus, ECMC has remained dedicated to giving back to the LGBTQ community, initially supporting AIDS-related healthcare services and evolving to fearlessly confront the pressing challenges of New York City's at-risk individuals, making a resounding impact in the greater community.

As pioneers at the forefront of men's choral music, ECMC captivates audiences with a diverse array of musical styles, embracing the full spectrum from pre-Renaissance to modern compositions, including adventurous commissions by both established and rising composers. In doing so, ECMC pushes boundaries and redefines masculinity, reflecting the diverse experiences of a true modern gentleman. Its membership represents the vibrant tapestry of New Yorkers, encompassing multiple racial and ethnic heritages, as well as a spectrum of gay, bisexual, straight, and transgender identities, creating a close-knit brotherhood that values musical excellence, fraternity, and social justice. United by the love of music and a shared commitment to positive change, ECMC champions a creative sanctuary where every voice is heard while celebrating the luminous power of song to make a lasting impact on New York City and beyond.

