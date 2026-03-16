Edmonton Symphony Orchestra Unveils 75th Anniversary Season for 2026/27

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The Edmonton Symphony Orchestra has revealed its 2026/27 season, marking the orchestra's 75th anniversary year and the second season under Music Director Jean-Marie Zeitouni. This milestone season celebrates the ESO's legacy while looking ahead with world-class guest artists, beloved orchestral masterpieces, exciting special concerts, and vibrant community programming.

Since taking the podium as Music Director last season, Zeitouni has brought his artistic vision and deep connection to Edmonton to the orchestra and its audiences. The 2026/27 season builds on that foundation with programs that showcase the artistry of the ESO musicians while welcoming internationally celebrated performers to the Winspear stage.

"This upcoming season marks an exciting moment in my journey with the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra. It is the first full season where I was deeply involved in shaping the artistic vision from beginning to end, and I'm thrilled to share programs that highlight the remarkable artistry of this orchestra. From beloved masterworks to compelling music of our time, this season reflects the energy, curiosity, and spirit of discovery that define the ESO. What makes this orchestra truly special is its connection with the community, and we look forward to welcoming audiences to the Winspear Centre to experience that connection together," says Zeitouni.

Joining Zeitouni on the podium throughout the season is Assistant Conductor and Community Ambassador Shah Sadikov, who will lead a variety of performances while also contributing to the ESO's education programs and its life-changing work with the Youth Orchestra of Northern Alberta (YONA).

Across the season, audiences will experience symphonic masterworks in the ESO Classics series, including music by Mozart, Rachmaninoff, Grieg, Mahler, and more, alongside discoveries by composers such as Verdi, Bach, and Sibelius. The season also embraces the many ways orchestral music connects with audiences today, from concerts celebrating the music of the 1990s and vibrant programs inspired by Latin American traditions in the Robbins Pops Series, to festive favourites in Christmas at the Winspear, presented by The Robbins Foundation. Audiences can also explore the Pairings series, family-friendly Symphony for Kids concerts, and other special performances at the Winspear.

Highlights of the 2026/27 season include: Rachmaninoff Festival| October 22-24, 2026; Mahler Meets Mozart | November 14-15, 2026; Kevin Chen Plays Chopin | April 17-18, 2027; Joe Hisaishi: Music of Studio Ghibli | May 28-29, 2027; Flashback! Best of the 90s | June 4-5, 2027.

The 2026/27 season includes a wide range of ways for audiences to experience the orchestra. Subscription packages allow patrons to save up to 41% compared to single ticket prices, while the ESO Monthly Membership offers access to $10 tickets for ESO concerts. Patrons can also create their own concert experience through the Compose Your Own package, selecting three or four concerts and saving 15%.

Subscription renewals begin this spring, with single tickets available later this summer.

More information about the 2026/27 season is available online.