Early Music Vancouver Unveils Light-Filled 2023-2024 Concert Season 

The season opens on Friday, September 15, 2023 with Handel’s dramatic cantata Apollo e Dafne.

By: Jul. 19, 2023

Early Music Vancouver Unveils Light-Filled 2023-2024 Concert Season 

The Tallis Scholars (UK), countertenor Reginald Mobley, the Pacific Baroque Orchestra with baritone  Tyler Duncan, Dhrupad master Uday Bhawalkar (India), Profetti Della Quinta, Le Consort (France), Ensemble Caprice (Canada), fortepianist Mélisande McNabney (Canada), and rubab virtuoso Homayoun Sakhi (Afghanistan/USA) are just a  few of the many musical luminaries that are appearing in Early Music Vancouver’s (EMV) star-studded 54th season- Luminescence. 

“EMV’s 54th season explores the theme of light in works by Handel, Bach and Monteverdi, as well as the ancient music  from North India, Persia and Afghanistan,” says EMV’s Artistic and Executive Director Suzie LeBlanc C.M. “Inspired by  Apollo, the Olympian god of light, music and poetry, we wish to celebrate everything that shines, from the sun and moon  to the luminous artists of today’s early music. We are delighted to present renowned artists from Canada, the US, Europe,  India, and the Middle East.” 

The season opens on Friday, September 15, 2023 with Handel’s dramatic cantata Apollo e Dafne, a well-known story from  Ovid’s Metamorphoses, and closes with a journey from the darkness associated with Lent to the hope and joy of Easter in  the Christian calendar.  

The 2023-24 season also includes a mini winter festival – LUMEN – that presents three concerts in three days from January 12 to 14, 2024. EMV created this weekend festival to bring light to the darker January days. The 2024 “Lumen  Festival” explores the intersections between early music, contemporary works, jazz, and improvisation. On January 12,  renowned countertenor Reginald Mobley returns to Vancouver following his fabulous performance for EMV last season. The Luminous Hour features the music of English Baroque master Henry Purcell alongside compositions by jazz greats Duke Ellington, and George Gershwin as well as a new commission by contemporary composer Edward Top for Chinese 

