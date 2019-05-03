Digital Album SOLOISTS OF THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC Available for Preorder

The New York Philharmonic's fourth album on Decca Gold, Universal Music Group's newly established US classical music label, will be released digitally on May 17, 2019, and is now available for preorder at this link. Soloists of the New York Philharmonic features concertos performed by Principal musicians of the New York Philharmonic: Concertmaster Frank Huang, Principal Viola Cynthia Phelps, Principal Flute Robert Langevin, Principal Clarinet Anthony McGill, and Principal Trombone Joseph Alessi.

The album features:

Concertmaster Frank Huang in Barber's Violin Concerto, led by Juraj Val?uha (October-November 2018)

Principal Viola Cynthia Phelps in Julia Adolphe's Unearth, Release (co-commissioned by the Philharmonic), led by Jaap van Zweden (November 2016)

Principal Flute Robert Langevin in Mozart's Flute Concerto No. 2, led by Bernard Labadie (December 2016)

Principal Clarinet Anthony McGill in Copland's Clarinet Concerto, led by Jaap van Zweden (January 2019)

Principal Trombone Joseph Alessi in William Bolcom's Trombone Concerto (co-commissioned by the Philharmonic), led by Alan Gilbert (December 2016)

The New York Philharmonic launched its partnership with Decca Gold in February 2018 with the release of Jaap van Zweden and the Philharmonic's performances of Beethoven's Symphonies Nos. 5 and 7. The second album, Sing Happy, released in May 2018, featured Audra McDonald's 2018 Spring Gala performance with the Philharmonic. The Philharmonic's third album on Decca Gold, featuring Stravinsky's Le Sacre du printemps and Debussy's La Mer from Maestro van Zweden's opening weeks as Music Director, was released in February 2019.





