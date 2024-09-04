Dialogue With Three Chords Launches Season 14 At Industry City In Brooklyn

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Dialogue with Three Chords will present their 14th season of indie theatre at Industry City in Brooklyn. Written by Stephen Gracia and directed by Michael LoPorto, the fall 2024 calendar includes performances from September through December.

The season kicks off at 8pm on Thursday, September 26th at the Tom Kane Theatre at Industry City, 51 35th St, Brooklyn, NY 11232, on the First floor of Building 5, next to St. Mark's Comics.

Season 14, presented by brooklynONE productions (bkONE), offers a "Deluxe Reissue" of older plays. Each night will feature one play drawn from the previous 13 seasons of D3C, which will be presented along with two new "B-Sides" -- original works that fit the theme of the older play.

Each night will also include a "Liner Notes" presentation from Gracia discussing the background, historical context, and process behind the plays.

Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the box office or online: https://www.bkone.org/tix

D3C's Season 14 performance dates are: September 26, and October 24, with a musical performance on November 21 by The Sellout Jackets, a musical project formed by Gracia and LoPorto around original songs they developed in connection with D3C's plays. Musicians James Bathhurst, Therina Bella, and Tommy Lombardozzi round out the band for this special performance.

December sees the return of D3C's holiday programming at Industry City with their rhyming theatrical pub crawl "The Mari Lwyd" on December 12, and holiday indie mainstay "The Krampus" on December 19.

For his part, LoPorto can't wait to get the new season started. "I'm so stoked to be revisiting some of our old plays along with new companion pieces," he says. "I am excited to see some old friends and learn more about the worlds they live in."

Anthony Marino, co-founder of bkONE, also shares his excitement: "It's no exaggeration to say that D3C's residency is truly acclaimed. Each month, the performances presented are nothing short of exceptional, showcasing a remarkable caliber of talent and creativity."

LoPorto says of the collaboration, "we are so grateful to Anthony Marino and brooklynONE for their partnership and for giving us the opportunity to share our work in the creative community that is Industry City."

Building an artistic community is the aim, according to Marino: "D3C's commitment to delivering such outstanding readings not only enriches our artistic landscape but also fosters a vibrant community bkONE is building here at Industry City. We are thrilled for their upcoming season and are excited for audiences to join us."

Dialogue with Three Chords was founded by Stephen Gracia and Michael LoPorto in 2011 and applies the do-it-yourself philosophy of punk to the stage and features short plays and live music. Their work has also been produced at HERE Arts Center, Dixon Place, Industry City, The SOHO Gallery of Digital Art, Sargent Theatre, Makor Theater, DUMBO Theatre Exchange, Levenson Hall at Brooklyn College, and the Theaters at 45 Bleecker.

BrooklynONE productions was founded in 2006 as a haven for new, bold, alternative and experimental works. In 2023 the partnered with Industry City to open the Tom Kane Theatre as their new artistic home. With a focus on ensemble work, the artistic process and community activism BrooklynONE continues to cultivate thought provoking works and mentor new and emerging artists of all ages and levels. BrooklynONE has had their works produced throughout Brooklyn and Manhattan.

Comments