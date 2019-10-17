Daniil Trifonov To Make First Appearance as Artist-in-Residence with NY Phil

Daniil Trifonov will make his first appearance as the New York Philharmonic's 2019-20 season Mary and James G. Wallach Artist-in-Residence, performing Scriabin's Piano Concerto led by Music Director Jaap van Zweden. The program will also include Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 5 and will take place Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, November 29 at 8:00 p.m.; Saturday, November 30 at 8:00 p.m.; and Tuesday, December 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Daniil Trifonov says of Scriabin's Piano Concerto: "The piece is a hidden gem, filled with so much poetry and atmosphere. It is very organic, using thematic elements that sprout from the piano's opening. Scriabin does not always write everything in the score, especially when it comes to timing."

The New York Philharmonic and 92nd Street Y will co-present a chamber program featuring Mr. Trifonov and the New York Philharmonic String Quartet on Sunday, December 1 at 3:00 p.m. at 92nd Street Y. The program will feature the New York Premiere of Mr. Trifonov's Quintetto concertante as well as Mozart's String Quartet in G major, K.387, and Ravel's String Quartet. The pianist / composer explains that in his new work, "themes transform from one moment to another."

The Philharmonic's relationship with Daniil Trifonov, Musical America's 2019 Artist of the Year, began with his critically acclaimed Philharmonic debut in 2012 at the age of 21. In November 2015 he was the featured soloist in Rachmaninoff: A Philharmonic Festival and subsequently joined the Philharmonic Board of Directors. He was the soloist in Jaap van Zweden's first week as Music Director, performing Ravel's Piano Concerto in G major on the Opening Gala Concert and Beethoven's Emperor Concerto in the opening subscription program. Maestro van Zweden describes collaborating with Mr. Trifonov as "an exploration of what is possible in music, making each experience a musical journey."

Daniil Trifonov's Philharmonic residency will continue in spring 2020 with performances of Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 25 led by Jaap van Zweden - both in New York (April 2020) and on the Orchestra's European tour (April-May 2020) - and an all-J.S. Bach recital at Alice Tully Hall (March 2020) presented in association with Lincoln Center's Great Performers series.

The Saturday Matinee Concert on Saturday, November 30 at 2:00 p.m. will open with Mozart's Wind Serenade in E-flat major, K.375b, performed by guest oboist Eugene Izotov, Philharmonic oboist Robert Botti, Principal Clarinet Anthony McGill, guest clarinetist Pavel Vinnitsky, Principal Bassoon Judith LeClair, Philharmonic bassoonist Roger Nye, Acting Associate Principal Horn Leelanee Sterrett, and Philharmonic hornist R. Allen Spanjer. The program also features Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 5, led by Music Director Jaap van Zweden, and will be followed by a Q&A with Philharmonic musicians.

The New York Philharmonic will offer an allotment of free tickets to young people ages 13-26 for the concert on Friday, November 29 as part of Philharmonic Free Fridays.

Single tickets for the subscription program start at $34. A limited number of $18 tickets for select concerts may be available to students within 10 days of the performance at nyphil.org/rush, or in person the day of (valid identification required). Tickets for Open Rehearsals are $22. The New York Philharmonic is offering an allotment of free tickets to young people ages 13-26 for the concert Friday, November 29 as part of Philharmonic Free Fridays; learn more at nyphil.org/freefridays.

Tickets to the 92nd Street Y concert may be purchased at 92y.org/event/new-york-philharmonic-and-daniil-trifonov or by calling (212) 415-5500. (Ticket prices subject to change.)

Tickets to New York Philharmonic performances may be purchased online at nyphil.org or by calling (212) 875-5656, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday; 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 5:00 p.m. Sunday. Tickets may also be purchased at the David Geffen Hall Box Office. The Box Office opens at 10:00 a.m. Monday through Saturday, and at noon on Sunday. On performance evenings, the Box Office closes one-half hour after performance time; other evenings it closes at 6:00 p.m.

Photo Credit: Chris Lee





Related Articles View More Classical Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You