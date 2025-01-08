Dallas Bach Society to Present A John Dowland Concert Featuring Arash Noori

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Dallas Bach Society will continue its Aldredge House Concert Series with a recital showcasing lute music of John Dowland (c. 1563 - 1626). Dallas Bach Society's Associate Artistic Director Arash Noori will perform on the lute, Baroque guitar, and theorbo. The concert will take place on Saturday evening, January 18, 2025, at the historic Aldredge House at 7:00 pm CDT. Ticket holders are also invited to enjoy hors d'oeuvres, libations, and a scheduled house tour at 6 pm on the day of the performance. Tickets at $100 are available for purchase online.Â

Arash Noori performs throughout North America and Europe on both instruments as recitalist and accompanist. Mr. Noori has appeared with Les Arts Florissants, Philharmonia Baroque, Early Music New York, Orchestra of St. Luke's, Piffaro: The Renaissance Band, Ars Lyrica, Opera Lafayette, the Folger Consort, Repast Baroque, the Sebastians, Academy of Sacred Drama, ARTEK, and NOVUS NY of Trinity Wall Street amongst others. Hailed for his "flair and sensitivity" by Opera News, Mr. Noori has accompanied operas at the Wiener Staatsoper, Gran Teatre del Liceu in Barcelona, the Kennedy Center in Washington, and Brooklyn Academy of Music and has performed at Carnegie Hall and Alice Tully Hall in New York, Philharmonie de Paris, Teatro Real in Madrid, and the Kimmel Center in Philadelphia. He has been a prize winner at several international competitions including Guitare MontrÃ©al, and the Great Lakes Guitar Competition.

A graduate of Yale and the Juilliard School, Mr. Noori currently serves as Adjunct Faculty for the Early Music program at University of North Texas, College of Music.

The full program follows:

Matthew Holmes lute book (1600) My Lady Hundson's puffe

Hirsch lute book (1595) The Shoemaker's Wife

Matthew Holmes Solus cum sola

Varietie of Lute Lessons (1610) Sir John Smith his almain

Matthew Holmes Hasellwood's galliard

First book of ayres (1597) Can she excuse my wrongs?

Folger Shakespeare library MS (c.1590) What if a day

Folger Lord Willoughby's welcome home

Varietie of Lute Lessons Lady Clifton's spirit

Wickhambrook lute book (1592) Tarleton's resurrection

Folger Mrs. Winter's jump

Intermission

Matthew Holmes A fancy

Matthew Holmes Melancholy galliard

Folger Round battle galliard

Folger The frog galliard

First book of ayres Now, O now, I needs must part

Margaret Board lute book (1625) Prelude

Matthew Holmes Lachrimae

Varietie of Lute Lessons Earle of Essex galliard

Matthew Holmes Mrs. Vaux' jig

Sampson lute book (1610) King of Denmark's galliard

Margaret Board Mr. Dowland's midnight

Since its founding in 1982 by beloved organist Paul Riedo, the Dallas Bach Society has increasingly been recognized as one of the country's premier ensembles performing on original instruments. Under the direction of Artistic Director James Richman since 1995, the Society unites the finest singers and instrumentalists from the Dallas - Fort Worth Metroplex, from further afield in the United States and from abroad, in lively and historically informed performances of Bach, Handel, Vivaldi, Purcell, Monteverdi, Couperin, and SchÃ¼tz, as well as Mozart, Haydn, and early Beethoven. Every season the Dallas Bach Society presents a full program of Baroque and Classic music, showcasing little-known repertoire of the 17th and 18th centuries along with audience favorites including Handel's Messiah (in both the early and Mozart versions), Bach's Passions, cantatas, and Brandenburg Concerti, Vivaldi's Four Seasons, as well as Baroque opera and opera-ballet with the New York Baroque Dance Company. In recent seasons, important performances have included Bach's MatthÃ¤us-Passion with the Children's Chorus of Greater Dallas; a music and dance presentation of the life of the black French composer Joseph Boulogne with Contemporary Ballet Dallas and the Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing Arts funded by an important New Works grant from TACA; the modern staged premiere of Rameau's ZÃ©phyre with the New York Baroque Dance Company; and important recitals by Dutch recorder soloist Paul Leenhouts, tenor Dann Coakwell, countertenor Drew Minter, and gambist Brent Wissick, as well as French cantatas with Ann Monoyios and Bernard DeletrÃ© of the Paris Opera. Educational outreach features the new Baroque Break-out program in collaboration with Wilmer-Hutchins High School and other local high schools, funded by Dallas Arts and Culture.

